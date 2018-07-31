ATLANTA — Elena Delle Donne had 28 points and 16 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics snap the Atlanta Dreams’ franchise-record eight-game winning streak with an 86-71 victory on Tuesday night.

It was Atlanta’s first loss since falling to Seattle 95-86 on July 6.

Washington started the second half scoring 12 of the first 18 points, capped by Delle Donne ‘s reverse layup, to build a 62-49 lead. The Mystics cruised in the fourth, outscoring Atlanta 16-8, as the Dream were just 3 of 13 from the field in the final 10 minutes.

LaToya Sanders added 13 points and Aerial Powers had 10 for Washington (15-11). Natasha Cloud made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points before fouling out with 3:17 remaining.

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points for Atlanta (16-10). Elizabeth Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 12 points. The Dream was just 3 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 36.1 percent overall.

SKY 92, WINGS 91

ARLINGTON, Texas — Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Cheyenne Parker added 20, and the Sky blew a 24-point lead before rallying past the Wings.

Parker was left open inside to pull Chicago to 90-88 and after a Dallas miss, Diamond DeShields made a fast-break layup to tie it with 32.2 seconds to go.

Elizabeth Cambage was fouled after an offensive rebound and she went 1 of 2 at the line to give Dallas a 91-90 lead. Parker made a putback with 5.3 seconds to go, Dallas turned it over on an over-the-top pass to Cambage and Chicago dribbled out the clock.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 14 assists for Chicago (10-17). The Sky led 55-36 at halftime after shooting 67.9 percent from the field, including making all five 3-pointers.

Cambage had 33 points and 13 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season for Dallas (14-12). She was presented a framed No. 53 jersey before the game, commemorating her WNBA single-game scoring record set earlier this month.

Chicago took a 24-13 lead late in the first quarter, extended it to 49-25 at the 3:43 mark of the second quarter and it was 55-36 at halftime.

The Wings outscored the Sky by 19 points in the third quarter — with two runs of 11-2. Allisha Gray capped the third-quarter scoring with an offensive rebound and layup to tie it at 72. It was the closest Dallas had been since trailing 9-8.

