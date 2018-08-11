CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 20 points and handed out 15 of Chicago’s WNBA record-tying 35 assists to help the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 97-86 on Friday night.

Chicago (11-19), which tied the record set by the Minnesota Lynx last season, called a timeout with 15.5 seconds remaining and a nine-point lead to draw up a potential record-breaking play. Sun coach Curt Miller was visibly upset could be heard on the sideline calling the timeout “bush league”. The teams play again on Sunday in Connecticut.

Allie Quigley added 17 points, Stefanie Dolson scored 16 and Diamond DeShields had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Rookie Gabby Williams scored 11 points and Kahleah Copper 10.

Quigley hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening spurt and the Sky never trailed. Copper converted a 3-point play to cap a 12-4 run that pushed the lead to 13 with three minutes left in the first quarter and back-to-back baskets by Deshields gave the Sky their biggest lead of the game at 61-41 early in the second half.

Shekinna Stricklen hit three 3s in a 57-second span, and Jonquel Jones scored 10 points, during a 24-7 spurt that trimmed Sun’s deficit to 72-69 early in the fourth quarter, but Chicago scored 13 of the next 16 points to pull away for good.

Chiney Ogwumike had 18 points to lead Connecticut (17-13), which had its five-game win streak snapped.

MERCURY 94, FEVER 74

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 points apiece to lead five Phoenix players in double figures and help the Mercury beat the Fever.

Coach Sandy Brondello recorded her franchise-record 100th win with the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Brittney Griner added 12 and nine and Yvonne Turner scored 10 points for Phoenix (17-14). The Mercury, which won for just the second time since beating the Fever 101-82 on July 15, snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Taurasi hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 run that gave Phoenix a 20-8 lead. Victoria Vivians hit a 3-pointer to pull Indiana (5-25) within seven at the end of the first quarter, but Turner and Leilani Mitchell hit 3s 20 seconds apart to make it 28-15 with eight minutes left in the second and the Mercury led by double figures the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell, the second overall selection in April’s draft, led the Fever with 20 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.