Ginobili finished second, while Fast Enough was third. Storm the Court, last year’s 2-year-old male champion, finished fourth as the 3-1 second choice. Storm the Court was beaten 2 1/2 lengths.
Baffert said Nadal is likely headed to Arkansas for the Rebel Stakes on March 14.
The victory, worth $120,000, increased Nadal’s career earnings to $153,000 with two wins in two starts.
