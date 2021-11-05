Namajunas is on a rematch run since she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the championship five years ago in New York. She won the second bout, as well, before dropping the title to Jessica Andrade. Namajunas won that rematch also, before she won the strawweight championship for a second time with her victory over Zhang in April. Seven months later, they’ll square off again, though with a bit more respectful tone after Namajunas linked the Chinese Zhang to communism in the hype leading into the first fight.