The issue generated attention a year ago when the parent of a young son with dwarfism noticed the term on a banner at a mall.
Also dropped starting next season are the categories novice, peewee, bantam and atom. They will be replaced with age-based designators. The change was approved at Hockey Canada’s winter congress over the weekend.
The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey already use age designators for their divisions.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD