After her win Saturday night, Naomi Osaka asked Coco Gauff to remain on the court with her for the post-match interview before the crowd. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In what felt like both a main event and a first chapter, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff met inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night in a U.S. Open third-round match that seemed weightier. Then they slugged tennis balls at each other both proficiently and imperfectly for 65 minutes, during which Osaka showed she knew how to overcome both a first-time opponent and a big-time crowd that favored the darling opposite.

She won 6-3, 6-0, and then fashioned a rare turn of sportswomanship. In a breach of custom, Osaka, 21, the No. 1 player in the world and the defending champion both here and at the Australian Open, asked Gauff to remain on the court with her for the post-match interview before the crowd, which normally hears only from the winner.

Gauff thought to decline, but soon said to the crowd, “She encouraged me to do it.” Closing her brief remarks, Gauff said, “I don’t want to take this moment away from her because she really deserves it.” Osaka began to speak, looked toward Gauff’s parents and teared up, then made the crowd laugh as she told of how Gauff had said she feared she would cry, whereupon Osaka told her to postpone crying until the shower.

Later, Gauff walked off first to an appreciative crowd which included Osaka, who applauded her.

It closed a quick but meaningful early part of the night. Osaka’s win reinforced that while she might be relatively old news at an ancient 21, to Gauff’s 15, Osaka does happen to be the one with the relative experience. Her year since the Australian might have been uneven, but her 2019 U.S. Open has seen her to the fourth round as a plausible threat to repeat.

Her groundstrokes proved more durable and often more searing than those of Gauff, who had wowed these tennis premises by reaching the third round and showing her capacity to handle moments, just as she had in her fourth-round march at Wimbledon. Here, as there, she then ran across a player with a sky-high ranking — eventual champion Simona Halep at Wimbledon, Osaka here.

Still, she helped the U.S. Open to the kind of Saturday night crackle in which New York specializes, for a third-round match which began just after 7 p.m. As it started, Osaka whacked seven winners to one for Gauff through the first three games and led 3-0.

Gauff, with aces of 105 mph and then 119 mph, drew applause from Osaka and held serve for 3-1. It was the last time she would hold serve on the night. As the second set wore on and Gauff’s game wobbled, her serve troubling her as in earlier rounds with seven double faults, the teen often looked toward her coaching box, exasperated.

The event also had brought, to the front rows at opposite ends of the court, two sets of parents with remarkable story lines.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother, Tamaki Osaka, and a Haitian father, Leonard Francois, who met in Hokkaido, Japan. The parents soon moved Naomi to Long Island, and for a blueprint of how to develop two daughters, Francois had Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Gauff was raised in Florida by a former Florida State women’s track heptathlete and a former Georgia State men’s basketball player. Candi Gauff, her mother, was a five-time Florida high school champion and a Junior Olympic champion. Corey Gauff, her father, played on a Georgia State team that beat Stetson, Texas-San Antonio and Little Rock to win its 1991 conference tournament. Then Mr. Gauff scored six points with five assists and three steals in a 117-76 loss to Nolan Richardson’s powerhouse Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Tennis has brought the two families into acquaintance, just as New York, that bastion of international meetings, brought them into Saturday night. Osaka and Gauff speak of each other amiably, and Gauff said, “I mean, my Dad and her Dad have known each other for a long time. They always talk all the time. We’ve known each other for quite a few times now. She’s a great person. She’s nice. Her Mom is one of the nicest people ever. She’s so amazing. Her whole family is just great.”