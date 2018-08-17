Natasha Cloud fell flat on her back but didn’t stay down for long, leaping up seconds later as if spring loaded to run into the arms of screaming teammates and wave at the Capital One Arena crowd, which was still on its feet.

Cloud’s floater beat the buzzer and the Los Angeles Sparks, 69-67, clinching third place for the Washington Mystics. The announced crowd of 7,400 was treated to a thriller in the Mystics’ final home game of the season — and final game as full-time residents at Capital One Arena. They will play their home playoff games at George Washington’s Smith Center while Capital One Arena undergoes renovations, then they will move into their new facility in Southeast Washington in the offseason.

They left with a flourish.

“It’s huge to go out on a win,” Elena Delle Donne said. “Now it’s time to make a new home somewhere else.”

Washington (22-11) walked off the court with a glimmer of hope of finishing in second place and earning one of the WNBA’s two double-byes in the playoffs. The Mystics have to win at Minnesota in Sunday’s regular season finale and need Atlanta (22-11), which had won 14 of its past 15 games before losing at Phoenix on Friday, to also lose its final game at Las Vegas.

The Mystics will head to Minneapolis having won eight straight to tie the franchise mark for wins in a season. It’s the longest winning streak in team history.

They also will have the confidence of knowing they can pull out a win against a championship team while missing a starter and shooting 38.4 percent from the field.

As the playoffs draw closer, the Mystics have been talking frequently about the importance of playing through mistakes.

That’s how Cloud, whose buzzer-beater was only the second shot she made in 11 attempts, ended up with the ball in her hands as the clock wound down. Washington Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault trusted his point guard despite her off night to go up against Alana Beard, the league’s reigning defensive player of the year.

Cloud dribbled behind her back, then got off a shot as she fell to the ground.

“My teammates . . . they were confident in me even though I was shooting like booty,” Cloud said. “Every time I came to the sideline, they were telling me to be confident, trusting the work that I put in the offseason.”

That trust in each other, as well as some excellent fourth-quarter defense, got the Mystics through an ugly game against Los Angeles (19-14), which remains in fifth place in the league standings.

Delle Donne had a team-high 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Kristi Toliver added 12 points and center LaToya Sanders and Aerial Powers, coming off the bench, scored 10 each.

Washington started slowly before Powers, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt and Tianna Hawkins subbed in and jolted the Mystics into gear. Powers, who joined the Mystics just before the all-star break in July, tied her best outing of the season in Washington. She found confidence in her shot and her defense going up against a much bigger Los Angeles lineup in part because of the team’s theme going into these playoffs — don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

“It’s easy to keep shooting, to box out, when you know you’re not going to have these voices in your ears being like, ‘What are you doing? Why did you shoot that?’ ” Powers said after.

The Mystics steadily winnowed a 13-point gap to five at the end of the first quarter before tying the game at the end of the second. Just before halftime, the playoff-like intensity peaked as Candace Parker and Hawkins got tangled up in a skirmish that cleared both benches.

“Two teams acted like it was a playoff game because nobody made a shot with everyone hanging all over them,” Thibault said. “There weren’t many fouls called either way. There weren’t a lot of turnovers. It was just a hang-in-there kind of game. We kept burying ourselves, and we kept fighting back. Hopefully games like this kind of get you prepared for how playoff games are going to be.”

As important as it was for the Mystics to prevail in a frenetic atmosphere, it was more significant that Washington was able to regroup on defense in the fourth quarter. Cloud’s buzzer-beater sealed the win, but the Mystics held the Sparks, winners of the WNBA title in 2016, to nine points in the final period.

Los Angeles had four scorers in double figures, but Parker had just 13 and Nneka Ogwumike had 10.

“Not every game’s going to look perfect or feel great, but you have to find a way to be able to push through those lulls, and I think the greatest thing is we’ve been able to fall back on our defense and trust that we can get stops,” Delle Donne said. “Then when the time’s right, anybody can knock down the big shot.”