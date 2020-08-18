This time, in the fifth inning Tuesday night, he caught it. That’s how it went for the Washington Nationals in an 8-5 win over the Braves. The offense, defense and bullpen covered for starter Austin Voth, who lasted just four innings and allowed all of Atlanta’s runs. That placed the burden on relievers who have shouldered a massive workload in the past week. They are sticking together with spit and glue. The whole staff was propped up by the Nationals’ 17 hits, three RBI for Eric Thames and Robles robbing Austin Riley.

After Voth exited, Manager Dave Martinez turned to Wander Suero, Seth Romero, Dakota Bacus, Will Harris, Javy Guerra, Kyle Finnegan and Daniel Hudson to throw five scoreless innings. Romero, Bacus and Finnegan are rookies. Tanner Rainey was unavailable after throwing in back-to-back games. Hudson, making his third appearance in as many days, notched a save after blowing a three-run advantage in the series opener.

The bullpen’s effort felt equally encouraging and fragile. The first two games in Atlanta, split between the sides, have shown why Washington should again seek pitching help at the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

That may sound familiar.

“I’m proud of those guys,” Martinez said of the young relievers. “It’s baby steps for them. But we’re going to use them.”

In July 2019, as the trade deadline neared, the Nationals considered boosting their bullpen and rotation. The needs were clear. The bullpen was a mess aside from Sean Doolittle. Max Scherzer was injured and would miss six weeks, and replacements Joe Ross and ­Erick Fedde didn’t click until August. They wound up acquiring relievers Hudson, Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elías, parting with minor leaguers to strike three deals.

But now, more than a third of the way through a shortened season, the holes are wider. Lefties Doolittle, Elías and Sam Freeman are on the injured list and may be for a while. Doolittle threw on flat ground Tuesday at the Nationals’ alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va., a nudge toward solving a mechanical flaw. Freeman and Elías could miss the rest of the year with flexor strains in their throwing elbows. And the rotation is without Stephen Strasburg, who is on the 10-day IL with carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.

Strasburg, 32, has dealt with nerve irritation since early July, including tingling in his thumb and wrist. Martinez said he will visit a hand specialist in Washington this week. The offense is also down two usual starters, with Howie Kendrick day-to-day with tight hamstrings and Starlin Castro out with a broken right wrist. Castro is expected to undergo surgery Friday.

“That’s definitely part of life — and part of baseball,” said Thames, who then echoed how this team brushed aside difficulties in 2019: “You can’t control those kinds of things. But this is probably the loosest clubhouse that I’ve been a part of.”

So this week has been a reminder of what Washington lacks on the field. When Hudson let Monday’s game slip away, it drew questions of whether Martinez even had an option to replace him once the ninth got dicey. Martinez had already used Bacus, Rainey and Harris, leaving Hudson to wilt without backup.

Then Voth stumbled through his fourth start. Next, on Wednesday, Fedde will make his fourth appearance in place of Strasburg. The Braves are without three key regulars, with Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis on the IL. Markakis went there Tuesday after he was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus. The outfielder tested negative, according to the Braves, but was sidelined “out of an abundance of caution.” Yet a thinned order still chased Voth after four innings and 83 pitches.

“Physically, I feel fine. Mechanically, I’m just searching right now,” said Voth, who was hurt by a two-out, two-run rally in the third before Freddie Freeman’s two-run blast in the fourth. “There are a couple things I need to tweak, because I’m not executing my pitches right now. It’s just hurting me.”

“We need you to go six innings,” Martinez added of Voth, who acknowledged his short starts are overworking relievers. “Because the way we’re going, our bullpen is being taxed already.”

The offense erased the damage and then some. The rally came with four runs on six hits in the fifth. Juan Soto chipped in an RBI single; he reached base three times with that hit, a double and an intentional walk. Luis García added one of his three singles to the burst. It all turned a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 lead.

Suero was the first reliever charged with protecting it. He was able to because Robles took that homer away from Riley with a runner on base. From there, Romero and Bacus shared the sixth, with Romero getting Freeman to fly out to right. When Martinez took Romero out, he told him that he had just retired a potential Hall of Famer in his second career appearance. Harris worked a scoreless seventh after throwing 25 pitches Monday. Guerra and Finnegan had the eighth, with Finnegan recording two outs and stranding two runners, pushing him to eight innings without allowing a run this year.

And finally, for the ninth, Hudson came in for a palate cleanse. His meltdown Monday included two homers and 21 pitches. His appearance Sunday ended after 23. But Martinez promised to go right back to his closer, and the chance came right away. Hudson rewarded that confidence with a one-two-three inning.