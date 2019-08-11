The bullpen door swung open, and out stepped Sean Doolittle. The Washington Nationals’ closer jogged in to protect a three-run lead, back onto the mound he had trudged off two days earlier, after he blew a save and before he talked about demons. The Citi Field speakers blared Billy Idol: “In the midnight hour . . . ”

Doolittle entered the game with a 15.00 ERA and 1 for 4 in save opportunities against the New York Mets. He had a 2.06 ERA and a 24-for-26 save conversion rate against everyone else.

The first batter hit the ball hard but into a glove. The second batter didn’t hit the ball at all and returned to the dugout shaking his head. The last one, Michael Conforto, grounded to the shortstop, and when the ball nestled in the webbing of first baseman Matt Adams’s mitt it secured the Nationals’ 7-4, sweep-averting victory Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals’ six-game losing streak to the Mets was over. The Mets’ eight-game winning streak was over. The Nationals’ five-game streak of bringing a lead into the eighth inning against the Mets only to lose was over.

[Box score: Nationals 7, Mets 4]

Aided by Victor Robles’s lead-padding two-run homer in the ninth, the victory sweetened the series because it had previously delivered two heartbreakers both stunning and predictable. First came Friday and Doolittle allowing four runs in the ninth to get walked off. Then came Saturday and Fernando Rodney allowing the tying home run and the eventual winning run to reach base in the eighth. Then came Sunday, of all days, offering the Nationals absolution.

It was simple. Win and reestablish a 1½ game lead over the Mets in the National League wild-card race, lose and fall a half-game behind them. Despite everything, the Nationals could leave Citi Field only having allowed the hottest team in baseball to gain a single game in the standings.

Doing so was no small feat. The Nationals needed their No. 3 available starter, Aníbal Sánchez, to beat Jacob deGrom, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner who is even better against the Nationals than he is against everyone else. In 17 career starts against the Nationals entering Sunday, deGrom had a 2.44 ERA; in his two starts against Washington earlier this season, he allowed one run in 12 innings.

But the Nationals jumped out to a lead Sunday by doing what Manager Dave Martinez had praised the Mets for all series: Putting the ball in play. In the first, the Nationals had the bases loaded with two outs when newly acquired Asdrúbal Cabrera smoked a grounder toward first. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso laid out to stop the ball but threw it away as deGrom ran to cover the base. The Mets scrambled, the Nationals sprinted, the bases unloaded, and Cabrera ended up on third.

As quickly as the Nationals gained the lead, though, they gave it back. With two out and two on in the second, Sánchez allowed three straight hits — one of which was a bunt single by deGrom — and the score was tied at 3.

[Max Scherzer feeling ‘really good’ after first bullpen session since returning to IL]

The Nationals never again scratched deGrom, but they did what they hadn’t Saturday night when they could have dented starter Noah Syndergaard in the second but allowed him to get through six innings anyway. The Nationals fouled off tough pitches over and over, running up deGrom’s pitch count and putting runners on. The right-hander left after the fifth at 101 pitches — the first time he had been chased before completing seven innings since the all-star break.

After the second, the score remained deadlocked through four more innings. The pitchers settled, the managers matched up relievers, and the offenses kept the base paths busy but never managed to bring anybody else home.

That changed in the seventh. The Nationals loaded the bases with one out and, though Adams struck out for the fourth time, Cabrera delivered again. The utility man hooked a liner down the right field line and scored two — but even when things went right for the Nationals, they went wrong, too. Rounding third, Juan Soto appeared to injure his right ankle and was tagged out. The young outfielder stood on the field for minutes, shaking his legs, trying to loosen up. He grabbed his glove and jogged out to left field but stopped after a few steps. It was too much, and he exited the game.

The Mets got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Daniel Hudson relieved Hunter Strickland with runners on first and second and two out and stranded them. The Nationals’ lead remained intact and survived the eighth, when Wander Suero got the Mets to go down in order.

In the first two games of the series, the bullpen was the culprit. In the last one, it became one of the main reasons for the win.