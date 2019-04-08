Rhys Hoskins’s first home run got out in a hurry, deep into the left field seats, plenty far enough to break a sixth-inning tie and cut into the rhythm Aníbal Sánchez had sunk into.

His second, off reliever Justin Miller in the eighth, was a slower burn, arching high over the field at Citizens Bank Park, doubling the Philadelphia Phillies’ lead and providing a critical insurance run to help Philadelphia beat the Washington Nationals, 4-3, on Monday night. Sánchez, the Nationals’ 35-year-old starter, was sharp aside from two pitches that led to two home runs, and the third blast was too much to overcome as the Nationals fell to 4-5 this season, against division opponents and overall.

The other homer off Sánchez was a two-run shot by Odubel Herrera that accounted for the Phillies’ first runs in the fourth. Each of the runs proved critical, because the Nationals teased at a late comeback after Brian Dozier led off the ninth with his first home run with the team. Anthony Rendon doubled to put the tying run on second with nobody out, but he was stranded at third to finish a contest defined by spotty hitting and just a few pitching mistakes.

Sánchez’s Nationals debut also came against the Phillies, five days before this start, and he was removed early after four innings because of a tightening bruise after he was hit by a line drive.

That was just a dry run for the start of his two-year contract with Washington. Monday felt more like a beginning. Sánchez had a 0.82 ERA in two starts against the Phillies last season, when he was reviving his career with the Atlanta Braves. That Phillies lineup had Hoskins, Herrera and Maikel Franco, who all faced him in this game. But it wasn’t also loaded with Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and, in the third spot, former Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.

In the first inning, Sánchez allowed a single to Segura and walked Harper on four pitches. But he stranded both runners with back-to-back strikeouts on his diving change-up, one of the seven pitches he throws. Sánchez reimagined his pitch usage with the Braves in 2018, just months after he was almost out of baseball, and catcher Kurt Suzuki had a hand in that process.

He threw fewers fastballs than ever, made his cutter more prominent and nearly ditched his slider altogether. That added new layers to his preparation, new ways to spend time between outings, new notes to scribble in the notebook and binder he carries around before starts. Sánchez takes at least two hours a day to dig into his upcoming opponent. Having Suzuki, a 13-year veteran, come to Washington with him has only smoothed it all out.

Suzuki also jumpstarted the Nationals’ offense Monday, crushing Vince Velasquez’s hanging slider into the left field seats in the second inning. The two-run home run was his first of the season and brought in Juan Soto, who had doubled.

Sánchez followed with a five-pitch bottom of the inning, with help from an inning-ending double play, and he used another change-up to punch out McCutchen in the third. Another Segura single brought up Harper with a runner on and two outs. This time Sánchez went right at him with a first-pitch slider, a 73-mph curveball that Harper whiffed on and a high 87-mph fastball that he swung through for strike three.

It was a portrait of Sánchez’s deception, of his craft, of his ability to handcuff hitters with movement and spiking speeds. But his night was ultimately stained by those home runs, starting with Herrera’s towering two-run shot to right in the fourth. Herrera stalked a first-pitch fastball that was high and inside and right in his wheelhouse. Two innings later, Hoskins rocked a full-count curveball deep to left.

Just like that, Sánchez had gone from cruising to stumbling through the sixth. He walked Realmuto after Hoskins’s homer, got Herrera to fly out on a 58-mph fastball and, after yielding a two-out single, was hooked after 83 pitches across 5⅔ innings.

Martinez’s first signal to the bullpen came at 8:47 p.m., earlier than he would have liked, but his relievers improved on recent results. Wander Suero got out of the sixth-inning jam with three pitches. Kyle Barraclough took the seventh, with the Nationals still trailing 3-2, and got two outs before fumbling a grounder that allowed Segura to reach again.

That brought up Harper, again with a runner on base, and Martinez turned to matchup specialist Tony Sipp. The Nationals signed Sipp for these moments, to face Harper and other feared left-handed hitters in high-leverage situations. But there was no drama in this matchup, their first of the season, as Harper grounded out to second on the first pitch.

Earlier, in the fourth, the Nationals had missed a chance to score when Suzuki lined a two-out single into the right-center field gap. Ryan Zimmerman was running from first on contact and, because the Phillies’ outfielders were slow to the ball, third base coach Bobby Henley waved the 34-year-old first baseman around thrd and toward home.

Zimmerman was out by at least 10 feet on a relay that went from Harper to Segura to Realmuto’s mitt for the tag. The Phillies set down the Nationals’ next 11 hitters after that, even after Velasquez was lifted after five and the Philadelphia bullpen stared down four innings of work. Washington center fielder Victor Robles broke that streak with a two-out single in the eighth, giving the Nationals a chance with his speed leading off first.

Adam Eaton grounded out to second to end the minor threat. Then Hoskins scraped the sky with his solo blast off Miller. Then the Nationals’ bats woke up in the ninth, with Dozier’s homer and Rendon’s double, but their rally fell one hit short.