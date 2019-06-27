Matt Adams’s towering home run looked as if it may just scrape the ceiling inside Marlins Park. Victor Robles’s was in more of a hurry, screaming off his bat, shooting into the seats above the left field bullpen before a tired crowd could react.

Those two swings, two batters apart, in the sixth inning of an otherwise dragging game, were the difference in the Washington Nationals’ 8-5 win over the last-place Marlins on Thursday night. Adams’s shot tallied three runs. Robles’s counted for two. The result was another victory for starter Stephen Strasburg, another for Washington, and a sweep that evened the Nationals’ record at .500 for the first time since April 23.

They are now 40-40 after sinking to 19-31 on May 24. They are 21-9 since then — good for a .700 winning percentage — and rode four homers and Strasburg’s gutsy effort to continue the surge. Strasburg, without his best stuff, finished seven innings and gave up four runs. Juan Soto, Adams, Robles and Kurt Suzuki went deep to charge the offense. Washington is seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Think back to that May afternoon in New York, when the Nationals were swept by the Mets, when it seemed as if their season could not possibly get worse. It was a breezy Thursday. The bullpen blew a late lead. Manager Dave Martinez was ejected in what looked like a last-ditch plea for his team to wake up, win, do something different before it was too late. The Nationals were lost and, as they boarded a train back to Washington, it became fair to wonder how much longer Martinez could last.

Because, of course, the year could have fallen further downhill. Easily. But that’s right when the rebound began, first with a series win over the Marlins at Nationals Park, then a two-game sweep of the Braves, and finally this month-long stretch that has yet to meet a punctuation mark. It was hard to imagine this team climbing back to .500 — at all this season — as it sputtered and slipped and spiraled through March, April and May.

Getting there before July is a pretty remarkable feat.

To do that, and leave Miami with three victories, Washington had to erase a deficit built by its mistakes. After allowing a leadoff single in the third, Strasburg plunked Sandy Alcantara as the Marlins starter attempted a bunt. That put two runners on with no outs, and Miguel Rojas blooped a curveball into shallow right. Adam Eaton gave chase, but he overran the ball and Rojas and Alcantara scored. Then Rojas came in on a groundout to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead.

Eaton shook his head as he neared the dugout. So did Strasburg, his pitch count up to 51 by the end of three innings. The Nationals got a small jolt of energy in the fourth, on Soto’s solo home run, but that progress was erased when Strasburg allowed a run on three consecutive singles in the fifth. The offense had done little against Alcantara. The team’s energy had flatlined.

But, just like on Wednesday, all Washington needed was a third time through its order to wake up. That’s what it took to bully rookie starter Zac Gallen a day before, when he was dealing until the Nationals poked three straight singles to start the sixth. And that’s what it took against Alcantara, who had yielded just one run on one hit, Soto’s homer, before his outing unraveled.

By the time the sixth was over, and the Nationals had put up five more runs, they were a collective 5 for 7 with two homers, two doubles, a single and a hit by pitch in their third plate appearances against Alcantara. Adams collected his 12th home run of the season, and he now has six with 16 RBI in his past 10 games. Robles notched his 12th to push Washington ahead. He rushed down the dugout steps and, after slapping Martinez’s outstretched hand, wound up in the center of an all-out dance party.

It has become a post-home run tradition for the Nationals, who prefer to celebrate inside the dugout instead of on the field. Robles raised his red helmet in the air, tapped his feet and spun in a circle as a group of teammates clapped around him. Gerardo Parra led the way. The veteran hugged Robles when everyone settled down, and then it was back to beating the Marlins before their late-night flight to Detroit.

The Nationals have earned the right to be loose, at least in recent weeks, at least since they hit the bottom and began inching back. They have smacked 31 home runs in their past 16 games. They have hit one in 12 straight. They have been winning a lot, too, and a balanced offense has been the constant ingredient during this run of success.

Strasburg did his job in the seventh, stranding a runner on second, and exited after 111 pitches. Suzuki stretched the advantage to three runs with a solo shot in the eighth, and Eaton plated another run with an infield single in the ninth. The Nationals got stability from their bullpen — three strikeouts from Wander Suero, then the last three outs from Sean Doolittle while he yielded a run — and that completed their latest winning formula.

They somehow finished the first leg of this trip at .500. Next comes making use of new life.