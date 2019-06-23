After everything that had happened in the past day, the Washington Nationals still had a chance to salvage a series win against the Atlanta Braves. They had struggled to generate offense all Sunday afternoon, mostly against journeyman relievers, but had given themselves opportunities in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings.

None of them panned out. Instead, the decisive blow came in the top of the 10th on a two-run pinch-hit home run from Atlanta’s Johan Camargo, which created a deficit the Nationals could not overcome in a 4-3 loss at Nationals Park. On the mound, reliever Tanner Rainey spun around and watched as what was once a 97-mph fastball sailed over the wall in right field, as the game, and the series, slipped away. The Nationals mounted a miniature rally in the bottom of the inning, scoring one and stranding two, but it wasn’t enough.

The extra-inning loss soured the end of an 11-day homestand that, 24 hours earlier, seemed as though it couldn’t have been going better. During this stretch, the Nationals had gained ground in the NL East, completing a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and securing a dramatic 4-3 win over the Braves on Friday night. On Saturday, they built and maintained a lead that climbed to four runs in the sixth.

Then everything unraveled. The bullpen allowed as many runs as it got outs (nine) in what became a 13-9 loss. The collapse’s catalyst, embattled reliever Trevor Rosenthal, was released before Sunday’s game. The Nationals needed to call up a new Sunday starter, Austin Voth, because they had used one of their candidates, Joe Ross, out of the bullpen the night before. With Sunday’s loss, Washington fell to 8½ games behind the first-place Braves.

[Trevor Rosenthal released by Nationals after ghastly outing against Braves]

Amid the chaos, the team received steadiness from a surprising source, as Voth shone in his season debut.

The spot starter gave the Nationals six efficient innings, working fast and walking none on a day Manager Dave Martinez seemed to intimate his fifth starter role was far from decided. Even though Voth allowed solo home runs to Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuña Jr. — the game’s only scoring until the seventh — he still gave the Nationals more than they could have expected.

The increased command was made more impressive by Voth’s huge jump in velocity, which he attributed to gaining 10 pounds while working out this offseason. Last season, during his first toe-dip into MLB, his four-seamer averaged 91.3 mph. In this start, he averaged 93.9 and regularly touched 95 and 96 mph on the corners, making opposing hitters flail. In Voth’s first two times through the Braves’ batting order, he struck out young Atlanta stars Acuña and Dansby Swanson both times with a fastball in that range.

More than anything, Voth kept the Nationals in the game when they needed it the most, because the Nationals looked overmatched at the plate for most of the first six innings. It wasn’t as if the Braves’ starter, Mike Soroka, dominated. The 21-year-old right-hander, who has a 2.07 ERA this season and has been mentioned as an outside candidate for the NL Cy Young Award, left after two innings because Voth plunked him at the plate with a fastball on what appeared to be the right forearm. Journeyman reliever Josh Tomlin entered in the third, allowed a leadoff single and then improbably mowed through the next 12 batters he faced.

[Last time out: With shot at .500, Nationals’ bullpen implodes against Braves]

In the seventh, the Nationals’ bats awoke. Juan Soto got a hanging curveball in the middle of the plate from Grant Dayton and crushed it for a towering, 385-foot home run that landed a few rows up into the right field bleachers. Then, in an echo of the offense they had strung together Saturday night, the Nationals used three consecutive singles and an error by Acuna in center field to push the tying run across.

The Nationals had a chance to pull ahead in the eighth, putting runners on first and second with no outs, but they failed to even get a runner to third, much less score. The next inning, they couldn’t score with a runner on second and two outs. In the end, they paid for their missed opportunities.