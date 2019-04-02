Bryce Harper had three hits in his return to D.C., including a monster home run, in the Phillies’ 8-2 win. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Before the Washington Nationals met Bryce Harper in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform for the first time Tuesday night at Nationals Park, veteran Ryan Zimmerman provided his calm, wise, Virginia gentleman perspective on the night.

“Nobody did anything wrong. There are no bad guys in this. It is okay. Everyone can be happy,” said Zimmerman, who, two years before he reached free agency, signed a $100 million extension to make sure he spent his whole career with the Nationals and near Virginia Beach, where he grew up. “These days, it’s hard not to make something out of everything. But you don’t have to.

“Bryce is not the first MVP to switch teams,” Zimmerman continued, referencing how Harper turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nats, with $100 million deferred far into the future, to take a 13-year, $330 million contract from the Phillies. “This happens. He came. He played. He exercised his right. Sounds like any business anywhere.

“I hope they cheer him — once anyway.”

So much for calm and wisdom. Hell, so much for “once.”

This was the night that the gigantic “BOOOO!!” for a home-hero-turned-visiting-villain was introduced to Washington baseball. And it produced a genuinely bizarre night of theatrics from early mockery for Harper when Max Scherzer struck him out twice, to the head-shaking scene of the Nats crowd booing Harper even when he hit one of the longest home run that he has ever unleashed in this park, far into the upper deck under a huge picture of his face.

Only chronology does justice to this Night of the Undead Boo when anything involving Harper incited the crowd –and before the night was done—inflamed Bryce himself to three hits, three RBI and a epic insult of a bat flip tossed whirling directly toward the Nats’ dugout as he started his eighth-inning home run trot.

Before the game, several Nats agreed with Zimmerman –that Harper deserved a cheer, or at least a welcome, for his seven years of good work in D.C. After that, maybe you can treat him as an invading Phillie. Good luck with that.

“BOOOO!!!” exclaimed a big Nats crowd when Harper’s picture appeared on the video board when the Phillies’ starting lineup was announced, almost totally drowning out any cheers.

So much for balanced perspective and the delicate parsing of the relative merits of humongous contract offers.

“BOOOO!!!” thundered the crowd when that video board showed Harper highlights in a tribute, though his Home Run Derby moment brought some cheers.

Does anyone want to hear my subtle dissertation on the formula for computing the net present value of a series of salaries?

“BOOOO!!!” reiterated the crowd when Harper was shown sitting in the Philadelphia dugout — forced, perhaps against his will, to wear a Phillies uniform.

Those deep-lunged sounds — which don’t rhyme with either “Bryyyyyce” or Harpeeeeer” — rang out again each time he stepped out of the dugout, or walked to the plate, or caught a flyball.

Harper did provoke ovations, with the entire lower bowl standing, including many in the bleachers. However, they were ovations for 300-whiff ace Max Scherzer for striking Harper out swinging in his first two at-bats, once on a change-up and once on a cutter.

So much for appreciating Harper’s six All-Star Game appearances and that Home Run Derby victory here last summer. Ahhh, good times — and goodbye.

For those who say that Washington baseball fans are a bit mild, seldom boo foes and, except in the playoffs, don’t rise to the volume and passion of baseball-rabid crowds in cities such as Boston or St. Louis, we now need to add an asterisk.

*Except when Bryce Harper comes to town.

In the first row of the right field stands 10 yards directly behind Harper, fans in white T-shirts spelled out “T-R-A-I-T-O-R” on their chests. Many fans from Philadelphia took buses to sit in those same stands and cheer Harper — perhaps even “take over the park” as they did years ago. Times may have changed. The “T-R-A-I-T-O-R-S” were all large gentlemen and seemed to redefine the section’s tone by themselves. Near them was a fan with a “Pardon Papelbon” sign.

Some say that Harper, and all the other fine Nats who have averaged 91 wins a season for the past seven years, have turned Washington into an enthusiastic, but not rabid, baseball town. Is it possible that what Harper could not quite do by coming to D.C., he may in time ignite by leaving — and rousing the populace.

All of this feels like a bit of a surprise, but also a huge source of NL East rivalry fun, to some of us. I’ve stood with the Zimmerman school of diplomacy, viewing both the Nats and Harper as simply following their own self-interests — but honorably — in a touchy, tense, high-dollar situation.

If I’d been Harper, I’d have done exactly what he did — test the market, assume I’d end up with glorious multiple offers to be a Dodger, Cub or Yankee, and then ended up shocked when I discovered my only sane choice was to become a Phillie.

If I’d been the Nats, desperate to add two starting pitchers, two catchers, a second baseman and three relievers, but stocked to the gills with gifted, inexpensive, young outfielders, I’d have done what they did: make Harper a decent offer, give him a negotiating floor with other teams, but assume he wouldn’t take the deal. Then, when he didn’t, grab free agents fast.

But the Nats had a retroactive shock, too, almost as big as Bryce finding himself in Philadelphia. Harper’s average annual salary is now $25.4 million a year, not the $35 million to $40 million many expected. In the Nats’ starting rotation, Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin make $30 million, $25 million and $23.3 million a year, and third baseman Anthony Rendon, in his walk year, will probably at some point get a contract offer from the Nats in that range.

In real time, with shifting circumstances, there was never a moment when a Nats-Harper deal seemed reasonable, and therefore likely, to both parties at the same time. But life loves irony. For the next 13 years, Harper may say, “I’m a Phillie?” And the Lerner family may say, “Only $25.4 million a year?”

Though the Nats crowd may not be in the mood to hear it, Harper has as fair and full a view of this situation as anyone. Asked if he and the Nats had ended on good terms, Harper said: “Yes . . . We met with the Lerners two days before Christmas. I thought the meeting went great. And then, it just, it didn’t happen. So, I thought on both sides, it was kind of mutual.

“. . . I have no hard feelings against the Nationals or the Lerners. They’ve always treated me with the utmost respect. And it’s been fun to play for an organization that really cares about their players.”

So, a bit harder to boo?

Probably not. In sports, rivalries, even when some of the feuds are foolishness, add to the intensity and, in turn, to the entertainment. Players themselves see each other as unique, valuable individuals. “Bryce was one of the first people who came to me last year and said, ‘Anything you need, I will be here.’ So, I am grateful. Thanks for everything,” said Nats rising star Juan Soto, who, to some degree, made the thought of life without Harper more tolerable to his team.

By the 2031 season, or long before, we’ll know whether the Phillies or the Nats were the winners of the Harper signing. What we saw Tuesday night, with an 8-2 Phillies victory and three hits for Harper, was just the first dust-up. But it had the intense tang of a long, unsettled argument. By the sixth inning, many Nats fans had left and the remaining Philadelphians started a brief “MVP” chant, followed by “We’ve got Harper.”

Someday, with the benefit of 13 years of hindsight, one side or the other will probably crow, “WE were brilliant. YOU were the idiots.” Most likely, neither position will really be true. But if this first installment was any clue, it’s going to raise the baseball temperature at Nationals Park on a regular basis for a very long time.