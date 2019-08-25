What separated the Washington Nationals from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, one last time, was a fastball that skipped past the plate and to the brick backstop at Wrigley Field.

It was a tight game all afternoon, full of timely hits, and towering homers, and enough drama to both ignite and thin a sellout crowd — and so it was decided, fittingly, by a mistake. The game rewards the team that slips up less often than the other. Howie Kendrick did the honors for the Nationals, sprinting home on Tyler Chatwood’s wild pitch in the 11th inning, scoring the winning run of Washington’s 7-5 victory over the Cubs. Anthony Rendon stretched the lead with a single later in the at-bat. Daniel Hudson finished it off, completing a second straight perfect inning to earn the win.

This was Washington’s fifth straight victory, seventh in its past eight games and 12th in its past 14 to move four games ahead of the Cubs atop the National League wild-card standings. And while the past few weeks have included some easier wins — against the San Francisco Giants, and the Cincinnati Reds, and the Pittsburgh Pirates — this was a statement sweep for the Nationals.

They are now 73-57, a season-best 16 games over .500, and still have the majors’ best record since May 24. The Cubs entered the series with the fourth-best record at home, 44-19, and had dropped only one series at Wrigley before this one. They are contending to win the National League Central. They are a good club, by more than one measure, and have added critical pieces throughout the season.

[Box score: Nationals 7, Cubs 5 (11 innings)]

But the Nationals spent three days picking them apart, one inning at a time, and that small 11th-inning rally provided an exclamation point. Timely hitting was a constant for the Nationals throughout the weekend. They were paced by Aníbal Sánchez throwing 8⅓ dominant innings Friday. Their bullpen covered 14 outs without allowing a run Saturday. And Sunday, at the tail end of a seven-day, seven-game road swing, their relievers faltered and they gutted it out anyway.

Stephen Strasburg started, struck out 10 and had a slim lead to protect after Rendon led off the fourth with a solo homer. The tape-measure shot off Cubs starter Cole Hamels traveled 421 feet and gave Rendon 29 on the season. Strasburg followed with two strikeouts in the bottom half — one on his change-up, the other on his curveball — and finished the inning at 59 pitches. But he hung a change-up in the fifth with Addison Russell at the plate, and the shortstop snuck a solo home run over the left field wall.

Washington responded by putting runners on the corners with no outs in the sixth. The Nationals finished the rally with just one run, after Kurt Suzuki bounced into a double play. Then the Cubs did the exact same, putting runners on the corners with no outs and pushing Strasburg’s pitch count up to and over 100. He allowed an RBI single to Kris Bryant that knotted the score. But he struck out Javier Báez, got Kyle Schwarber to fly out to left and got Jonathan Lucroy to whiff on a curveball to limit the damage.

Strasburg was finished with a season-high 113 pitches in six innings. The Nationals rallied right after he exited, scoring three runs in the seventh, getting a lift once Juan Soto finished a seven-pitch at-bat with an infield single. Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a two-run single to left. The Nationals looked primed to pull away, but the bullpen couldn’t hold.

Hunter Strickland gave up a two-out solo homer to Victor Caratini. Then Fernando Rodney entered for the eighth and got two quick outs before issuing a rare walk to Báez. Schwarber homered three pitches later, on a 2-0 fastball, igniting the crowd into a loud roar. It felt like an old script for the Nationals, the bullpen wilting again, the rest of the team collapsing under its weight.

But it wouldn’t end the same way. After neither team scored in the ninth, and neither team scored in the 10th, Kendrick raced home on that wild pitch. Rendon’s single provided some breathing room.

You may recall what happened here last August, in the twilight of a lost season, even if you’d much rather forget. The Nationals led by three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Ryan Madson was on the mound. David Bote was at the plate. The Nationals were hanging by a thread at the bottom of the pennant race. They were alive, just barely, if you twisted the math a certain way, until one swing decided they weren’t.

Bote lifted a two-out, two-strike walk-off grand slam into the chilled, late-summer air. The Cubs danced onto the field in shocked celebration. The Nationals walked away dazed, shocked themselves, deeper back in a race that wouldn’t tilt their way. When the year was later dissected, with perspective only offered by time, that night looked like the end of a run that never began. It soon became another reason to sell, first Daniel Murphy, then Matt Adams, then Madson and Gio Gonzalez before the month was out. It stung in so many ways.

But there was no end in sight at Wrigley Field on Sunday. There was just a sweep and a beginning, or something of the sort, for a team that keeps finding ways to outdo itself. That’s the difference a year can make. That’s how the Nationals left Chicago this time around.