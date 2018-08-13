Baseball’s constant consolation is its regularity, the knowledge that, even after an agonizing loss like the one the Washington Nationals suffered Sunday night, they would be forced to move forward Monday — and even have a chance to make things right.

But what happens when the sun doesn’t come out tomorrow, when the next day brings even more devastation?

A little more than 24 hours after a backbreaking loss at the Chicago Cubs, the Nationals fell again Monday when Koda Glover surrendered a walk-off solo homer to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong in the ninth inning for a 7-6 defeat.

The Nationals had hardly recovered from Sunday’s loss when they took a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the eighth Monday, and the beaten-up, injury-depleted, patchwork bullpen couldn’t hold it: Justin Miller gave up a solo homer to Jedd Gyorko, and Sammy Solis surrendered a three-run blast to Matt Carpenter. On the brink of a collapse both physical and emotional, the Nationals rallied from their 6-4 deficit but couldn’t grab the lead or force extra innings.

The Nationals (60-59), who had been one strike away from being 4½ games back in the National League East on Sunday night, are now seven behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. They have 43 games remaining and would need to win 35 to reach last year’s win total — or 22 to finish above .500. Their standards are sliding away with their playoff hopes.

[Barry Svrluga: After another stunner, clearly the Nationals are reeling]



Nationals reliever Koda Glover walks off the field after Monday night’s loss. (Tom Gannam/Associated Press)

Nationals starter Tommy Milone walked the tight rope over disaster through 4⅓ innings in which he allowed 12 base runners and got 13 outs. Somehow he allowed just two runs. When he left the game, it was tied at 2 because Ryan Zimmerman had doubled home a run and Bryce Harper had won a 10-pitch battle with Miles Mikolas for his 29th homer. In the NL, only Carpenter (32 at the time of Harper’s blast) had more. That qualifies as foreshadowing.

Juan Soto untied the game in the seventh with his 15th home run, another impressive opposite-field shot that gave the Nationals that 4-2 lead. At that point, Manager Dave Martinez still had three innings to navigate with his bullpen, which did include Ryan Madson, who allowed a walk-off grand slam to the Cubs’ David Bote in a 4-3 loss Sunday night — then revealed a previously undisclosed back injury.

Martinez said he would play the matchups late. If Madson’s back felt good enough to pitch, Martinez would lean on him again. With Sean Doolittle and Kelvin Herrera on the disabled list, his options were limited.

After Milone exited, Wander Suero pitched two scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit. Miller relieved him and allowed the homer to Gyorko to start the eighth, then a one-out base hit. At that point, Martinez went to Solis, his only matchup left-hander, to shut things down.

Solis imploded, allowing a single, then that three-run shot to Carpenter that seemed likely to break the Nationals’ backs.



Juan Soto’s two-run homer had given the Nationals the lead back in the seventh inning. (Tom Gannam/Associated Press)

[Monday night’s box score: Cardinals 7, Nationals 6]

But they charged back anyway. In the ninth, Anthony Rendon singled and Soto walked. Daniel Murphy singled with one out to bring home the first run the Nationals needed, and then Matt Wieters singled to bring home the second — at which point the Nationals had the go-ahead run 90 feet away and two chances to score it.

After the Cardinals replaced closer Bud Norris with rookie Dakota Hudson, Wilmer Difo grounded out to a drawn-in infield and Adam Eaton struck out. The game remained tied into the bottom of the ninth, as if just to prolong the Nationals’ agony.

The first batter Glover faced, DeJong, hit that walk-off homer to left. That Glover was pitching in the ninth suggested Martinez didn’t want to use Madson. Glover was in the minors two weeks ago. On Monday, he was handling the ninth inning of one of the most important games of his team’s season.

Martinez is all but out of options. This team will struggle with every lead it gets until Doolittle and Herrera return, which might not be soon. The one unit that was supposed to be sturdier this time is falling apart at the most inopportune time, though as the Nationals know, there is no good time for implosions like these.

Sunday and Monday was baseball torture, a team brought to the cusp of hope each night, then dropped into the depths of despair. The Nationals are not only running out of time, but out of reasons to believe they can do much with the time they have left.