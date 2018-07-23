If Ryan Zimmerman had charged the ball harder, he might have plucked Christian Yelich’s chopper off the dirt and touched first to end the sixth inning. As it happened, he held back.

Had Zimmerman stepped a few feet in, Yelich wouldn’t have broken the game open with a bases-clearing triple. The Washington Nationals might have had a chance to come back in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Instead, they lost, 6-1, and that mistake by their veteran first baseman was only part of the problem.

Mistakes like that — a few steps back instead of forward — will happen. All teams experience them. Some teams absorb them. This Nationals team, which ended the evening six games back in the National League East, has not proven itself able to absorb them. Because this team, under .500 again and unable to distance itself from that mark, is not controlling the very few things it can.

For example, of the three runners who scored on that sixth-inning chopper that got by Zimmerman, two reached by walk. Gio Gonzalez issued the first one, to catcher Erik Kratz, who entered the day with a .268 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Justin Miller surrendered the other one, to Brett Phillips, a pinch hitter who began the day with a .227 OPS. Zimmerman shook his head slightly in the moments after Yelich’s groundball skipped past him, a little display of frustration that was nevertheless telling.

“Should have made the play. Just kind of got in between,” Zimmerman said. “Not a routine play, but for me a play I should make.”

Frustration continues to bubble up for this team, sometimes in more conspicuous ways than others. After Trea Turner expressed frustration with a called third strike in the second inning, hitting coach Kevin Long chirped at home plate umpire Nic Lentz, who tossed him from the game.

A few innings later, Turner turned to drop a surprise bunt and got jammed by the pitch. The ball rolled fair, right to Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin. Instead of running, Turner — one of the fastest men in the game — walked out of the batter’s box without heading to first. He removed his helmet and tossed his bat and batting gloves aside in frustration. He was out because he left the baseline, not because he had tried to beat a throw down it.

“I thought I was going to get hit by it and ended up bunting it fair somehow. By the time I got my feet underneath me from backing away, I felt like the pitcher was already standing right there,” Turner said. “I probably should have ran to first.”

“I thought the ball hit him,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They said he bunted the ball. I was like, why would he walk off the field? In that moment, we’re trying to win a ballgame. There’s a good chance he won’t play [Tuesday].”

Not merely because of that one play, the Nationals’ offense struggled. If not for Daniel Murphy’s line drive homer in the second inning, the Nationals would have gone scoreless into the seventh. Reliever Josh Hader, who received a standing ovation from the Milwaukee crowd this past weekend after racist tweets surfaced at the All-Star Game last week, struck out Murphy with two men on to end a promising chance in the sixth. That rally included an infield hit by Juan Soto — a weak groundball back to the pitcher that looked like a sure out but wasn’t because he ran and forced Hader to rush the play. By controlling what he could control, Soto forced a mistake.

Gonzalez admitted he did not do a good job of controlling what he could Monday night. He began the day with a 3.72 ERA that did not look too bad at all. But since the beginning of June he had been pitching to a 6.51 ERA. The base runners he usually strands were scoring more often, in part because he was falling behind and walking batters — in other words, lapsing in the one area of any start that a pitcher can control.

Gonzalez allowed the leadoff man to reach in each of the first four innings Monday night, twice by walk. In the first and fourth, he walked two men. Thus mired in jams, the standard of success dropped from “escape unscathed” to “limit the damage.” Gonzalez needed 107 pitches to get through 5⅔ innings in which he allowed five runs on six hits and walked five, the final two runs added to his line by that groundball up the line.

“Just can’t walk people,” Gonzalez said. “Just have to go out there and be more aggressive.”

Zimmerman had a chance for atonement in the eighth when he came to the plate with two on and no one out. In his first start since returning from the disabled list, he grounded into a double play, the kind of outcome in a big spot that irks players, though they can often separate results like those from the process if they feel a swing is good. For this team, right now, those results reflect the process, and the state of a team wrestling for control.