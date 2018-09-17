Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas throws to first to attempt a double play after getting the Nationals' Victor Robles out at second base in the seventh inning. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

The trick most veteran relievers know that less experienced ones do not is how to slow an inning when it begins to gain speed.

For younger relievers, falling behind tends to escalate more quickly than it does for experienced pitchers like Sean Doolittle, who has a well-honed routine for when he needs to slow things down. For rookies, a few bad breaks tend to lead to bigger innings. For inexperienced pitchers, a lack of command often proves damning, while veterans learn to adjust on the fly. With experience comes the ability to create friction, slowing momentum before things get out of hand.

The Washington Nationals lost to the Miami Marlins, 8-5, on Monday night because those young pitchers let trouble turn into damage. Erick Fedde walked four batters in 4⅓ innings. Jimmy Cordero allowed four straight hits that let the Marlins tie the score in the sixth, and Wander Suero balked home the run that let them take the lead. Koda Glover lost the strike zone in the seventh and walked two men to load the bases, which led to two runs that broke a tie.

“For me, they just need to take a step back and breathe. Don’t let the game speed up,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “We talk about this all the time: Just limit the damage.”

Wins these days do not bring the Nationals closer to the playoffs; they just push elimination a day or two further away. Monday’s loss means any combination of five Nationals losses and Atlanta Braves wins makes the end official. For veterans who expected better, with their exhausted minds and bodies, this month yields as much monotony as it does motivation.

“I’m not giving up,” Martinez said defiantly, though the reality is his pitching staff would not be relying on these same names if the Nationals still had much chance.

And even as youth stung the Nationals on Monday, it also gave them life. Victor Robles stoked sparks of joy and promise again with his first major league homer, a deep drive that flew over a Marlins Park sign reading “427,” one of two hits Robles added to his résumé Monday.

Entering the night, he had only three and was hitting .150 in 20 plate appearances. Before the game, Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Long suggested he open up his front foot. He did, and the first of what he hopes will be many big league homers followed.

“It feels spectacular. I’m very excited,” Robles said through team interpreter Octavio Martinez. “It’s one of those things when you get up here, that’s what you hope for, and you wait for it to come. When it does, that feeling is overwhelming.”

That feeling has become routine for Anthony Rendon, who homered for the second time in two days. He had already singled to extend his on-base streak to 26 games, a career high. He has hit 20 homers for four straight seasons and in five of the past six. Combined, he and Robles gave Fedde a 4-0 lead he could not hold.

Fedde hates walking hitters, an abhorrence so potent that his minor league coaches still talk about it. But as he allowed two runs and saw his pitch count climb to 93, he kept missing to his glove side with his fastball, missing to his arm side with his slider. Although he could identify the problem, he could not adjust.

“That’s something I need to be better at,” Fedde said. “Whether you say it’s tough or not, it needs to be done.”

An inning after Fedde departed, Cordero started the sixth and allowed four straight singles. Most of them were groundballs through the infield — good pitches, he said. They just found holes. His manager agreed that they were “cheap hits.”

“But,” Martinez added, “I told him that, when you have two strikes, you have to bury those pitches. There’s no way they should even put it in play with your stuff. He’s going to learn. And he’s going to be really good, too.”

Cordero allowed the Marlins to tie the score. Suero relieved him and balked home the run that allowed them to take the lead when he pivoted to throw to first. Martinez said the Nationals disagreed with the call and, indeed, Suero did not seem to do anything different from what he usually does when he throws to first base. He has, at times, had trouble controlling the running game.

After Robles’s second base hit helped the Nationals tie the score again in the seventh, it was Glover’s turn to encounter trouble. He had not allowed a run in his past 10 appearances. But after a leadoff single, he walked two batters and fell behind a third 3-1. That batter, Lewis Brinson, singled to bring home the go-ahead run.

“When you come in and you walk guys, it’s tough,” Martinez said. “Those guys tend to score.”

Another rookie, Austen Williams, surrendered a solo home run to Starlin Castro in the eighth. Martinez and his coaching staff have wanted Williams to rely more on his breaking ball, and he threw one to Castro. He just threw it middle-in, where breaking balls go to become home run balls — a testament to the tiny margin for error at the big league level. Williams did not allow a home run in the minors all season.

So went the Nationals’ night, disappointing but not course-altering, a study in reliever development they would rather not endure. The end is near, young players are the future, and progress is slow. This team has not been able to prioritize development before. It is experiencing the perils of doing so now.