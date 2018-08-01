NEW YORK — Three players in the lower minor leagues have been given drug-related suspensions.

The commissioner’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

Washington outfielder Jonathan Pryor was banned 76 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. He was hitting .313 in 15 games at Class A Auburn.

Baltimore pitcher Ruben Garcia was penalized 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant. He had a 5.27 ERA in eight games at Class A Aberdeen.

Pittsburgh pitcher Eddison Polonia was suspended 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. He is playing in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.