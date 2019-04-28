It started as an afternoon to forget, however one possibly could, until on came a stirring glimpse of the Washington Nationals’ future, disguised as a small reason to hope.

It arrived in the third inning Sunday, just in time, just as the Nationals needed an emergency lift away from a terrible start. And by the end of the day, once the runs, outs and head scratching was added up, it was Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom who made the difference in Washington’s 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres in 11 innings at Nationals Park.

Matt Adams’s walk-off home run, which climbed into the third deck, served as a loud, long punctuation mark.

Soto, Robles and Kieboom hit home runs to erase the Nationals’ early 6-0 deficit. They are a combined 62 years old, and they helped a struggling team sidestep a sweep and snap a three-game skid. Soto is 20. Robles is 21. So is Kieboom. It was the first time in MLB history that three players 22 or younger homered for one team in the same game. Erick Fedde, a 25-year-old starter, kept the Nationals afloat with the first four of eight scoreless innings of relief by the Nationals’ bullpen. Joe Ross, also 25, chipped in another to keep the Padres off the scoreboard in the ninth.

Then, in the 11th, Adams took a Matt Wisler fastball way out of the park. The kids had taken care of the rest.

The Nationals (12-14) had already lost in all kinds of ways this season. They had been sprinted past or inched past, watched nights unravel and had momentum disappear once the bullpen doors swung open. Their rotation had faltered — even ace Max Scherzer — and their offense had slumped. Their relievers remain a glaring question mark, a throbbing Achilles’ heel, and are the biggest reason an uneven start has tilted in the wrong direction.



The Nationals' Juan Soto slugged a three-run homer to get Washington back in the game. (Nick Wass/AP)

But Washington hadn’t been swept. The Padres hadn’t swept them since 2009. And the Nationals looked to avoid that, and another harrowing loss, with a roster thinned to the bone by injuries.

Before the game, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was not in the lineup and has played once in the past seven contests because of a left elbow contusion. Shortstop Trea Turner, sidelined with a broken right index finger, is at least weeks away from a return. Those three starting infielders were replaced by Howie Kendrick at third, Kieboom at short and Adams at first for the series finale.

Yet that isn’t it. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal is on the 10-day IL with a viral infection. Reliever Koda Glover was moved to the 60-day IL with a forearm strain Friday. Reliever Austen Williams is out with a sprained right AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

It was only 1:35 p.m. April 28 when Jeremy Hellickson threw his first pitch Sunday. That’s how fast problems, a whole long list of them, can replace a team’s plan.

“Got in here this morning and we’re sitting around and the guys are laughing, joking, they’re upbeat, they’re ready to go,” Manager Dave Martinez said ahead of the game. “We’ll see what happens today, but the biggest thing is to stay positive.”

Hellickson’s fifth pitch, a low change-up to Greg Garcia, led to a home run and an immediate hole for the Nationals. After San Diego added a run in the second, the Nationals’ defense cracked in the third, and Hellickson, hit hard from the start, followed its lead. The inning began with Kendrick throwing high and wide of first to let Fernando Tatis Jr. reach with a single. Next came an error by second baseman Brian Dozier, an RBI single for Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer’s three-run homer to give the Padres a 6-0 lead. Hellickson got to 40 pitches before recording his seventh out. The home crowd booed, loudly, before settling into a passive-aggressive lull.

Then it woke in the bottom half of the third on the crack of Soto’s bat. His three-run blast was at the heart of a four-run inning, and it triggered a comeback right as the Nationals were spiraling out of control. Kurt Suzuki singled in Kendrick with two outs to further shave the deficit against Padres starter Joey Lucchesi. Robles led off the fourth with a solo homer and, just like that, Washington trailed by a run with five innings to play.

Four of those belonged to Fedde. The right-hander was recalled from Class AA Harrisburg on Sunday morning to aid an overworked bullpen. He entered early, after Hellickson was lifted for a pinch hitter, and cruised through the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh on 49 pitches. And as he did, Kieboom’s fifth-inning homer sneaked inside the left field foul pole, gave him two in three career games and knotted the score at 6.

The Nationals put runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh, but three straight strikeouts left them stranded. Kyle Barraclough worked a scoreless eighth. Ross did the same in the ninth despite loading the bases. Tony Sipp follow with another blank frame in the 10th, and the Nationals left two runners in scoring position in the bottom half.

Justin Miller then notched a scoreless inning of his own, just two days after coming off the IL, and Adams crushed his third-career walk-off home run. The afternoon ended much better than it began. The Nationals, if for only a moment, could lean on that.