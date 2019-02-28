New York Yankees’ Troy Tulowitzki celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

A weekly look at some of the standout players during spring training and how they might help their teams this season (through Wednesday):

BYRON BUXTON, MINNESOTA TWINS, OF

The 25-year-old started spring training with five straight hits, including two homers. The speedy outfielder hit .253 with 16 homers and 29 stolen bases in 2017, but batted .156 last year while dealing with migraines, a broken toe plus hand and wrist issues.

JULIO URIAS, LOS ANGELES DODGERS, LHP

The hard-throwing left hander had a good start to spring training, pitching a scoreless inning against Oakland. Still just 22 years old, he has a chance to break camp in the starting rotation, especially with ace Clayton Kershaw’s uncertain health. Urias made his MLB debut in 2016 at 19, but his quick rise was stalled by surgery on June 27, 2017, to repair the anterior capsule of his left shoulder. He returned to the Dodgers last Sept. 15 and made three appearances.

YOAN MONCADA, CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 2B

The 23-year-old former top prospect had five hits in his first eight at-bats. Moncada flashed an intriguing mix of power and speed last season with 32 doubles, 17 homers and 12 stolen bases, but those numbers were tempered by 217 strikeouts.

LEWIS BRINSON, MIAMI MARLINS, OF

The 24-year-old hit three homers in his first four games, providing evidence of why the Marlins still believe he can be the team’s center fielder of the future. The former 2012 first-round pick had a disappointing rookie season in 2018, batting just .199 with 11 homers while striking out 120 times in 382 at bats.

KYLE WRIGHT, ATLANTA BRAVES, RHP

Atlanta is coming off its first division title since 2013, led by young prospects. The 23-year-old Wright, a rotation contender, pitched two scoreless innings in his spring training debut Wednesday. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft made his big league debut last September. He gave up three runs in six innings during three appearances, including home runs to the New York Mets’ Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith in a seven-pitch span.

TROY TULOWITZKI, NEW YORK YANKEES, SS

Tulowitzki was a five-time All-Star but has not played in the major leagues since July 2017, missing last season because of surgery on April 2 for bone spurs in his right and left heels. He was released by the Blue Jays, signed with the Yankees and homered in his first at-bat in pinstripes, against his former team. New York hopes the 34-year-old can be its regular shortstop until Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery this summer.

MIGUEL CABRERA, DETROIT TIGERS, 1B/DH

Another star coming back from an injury, the 35-year-old Cabrera had three hits, including a double, in his first six at-bats. Cabrera was limited to 38 games last season after rupturing a tendon in his left biceps in June. He is expected to be one of the few veterans on a rebuilding team.

