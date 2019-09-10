Aníbal Sánchez was cruising, and keeping the Washington Nationals in a scoreless game, until he left a slider up and too over the plate, and it wound up in a sea of cheering fans beyond the left field wall at Target Field.

One mistake. That’s all Sánchez could shake his head at as he walked off the field after seven innings, that misplaced slider rattling around his brain, Mitch Garver’s two-run homer soon leading to the Nationals’ 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Washington’s offense did nothing against Twins starter José Berríos and the bullpen behind him. The Nationals went down in order in all but two innings. They finished with just two hits and, after struggling in Atlanta over the weekend, have a prolonged slump to address. And while Sánchez kept them in it, he couldn’t take that middle-in slider back.

The Nationals arrived in Minnesota in full control of their postseason destiny. They had a 2½ -game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s top wild-card spot. They had a 4½ -game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers to play in the wild-card game at all, with or without home-field advantage, but those advantages could only shrink once Adam Eaton struck out to end it in Minneapolis. The Brewers beat the Miami Marlins to move within 3½ games, and the Cubs were just starting their matchup with the Padres in San Diego.

And the Nationals also got here a bit banged up, an issue magnified by how tough of a stretch they’re in. They have now lost five of their past six contests. They just finished four games with the first-place Braves. They have this series against the Twins, who lead the American League Central, before hosting the Braves this weekend. Then they fly to St. Louis for a date with the Cardinals. This loss started a run of 20 games in 20 days to finish the regular season. The only break is three games with the Miami Marlins, and that’s on top of the pressure of a pennant race.

So it wasn’t ideal to face the Twins without catcher Kurt Suzuki and lefty Roenis Elías. Suzuki is day-to-day with right elbow inflammation, leaving Yan Gomes to catch as much as possible, and possibly leading Manager Dave Martinez to start Raudy Read or Tres Barrera in the near future. Read hasn’t caught a game for the Nationals since 2017. Barrera’s first appearance will be his major league debut. And Elías is one of just two left-handed relievers on the active roster, along with Sean Doolittle, leaving Martinez shorthanded against one of baseball’s better lineups.

But Sánchez did his best to limit the bullpen’s workload Tuesday. He just never got any run support. He was in a groove right away and went out for out with Berríos for six innings. The Twins righty retired the first 13 batters he faced. Sánchez, throwing to Gomes for the first time this season, faced just one over the minimum through four innings. The only base runner through the fourth, for either team, came in the third when Sánchez issued a two-out walk to Jonathan Schoop but didn’t let him advance any farther.

Sánchez had four strikeouts through the fourth, collecting two in the second and two in the fourth. Berríos got five of his first nine outs on the ground. He soon gave up the game’s first hit, to Howie Kendrick with one out in the fifth, but he stranded Kendrick at second after allowing him to advance on his own throwing error. He finished with four strikeouts in seven innings.

The Twins’ first hit came in the bottom half, once Willians Astudillo lifted an 0-2 sinker into the right-center gap. But he, too, was left on base as Sánchez continued to carve through Minnesota’s order. He allowed a double to Luis Arraez with one out in the sixth, giving the Twins their first runner in scoring position. Then he recovered to get Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz — with a flyout and groundout, respectively — and his defense was a big help. Juan Soto sprinted in to make a basket catch that retired Polanco. Cruz hit a flare in the infield, smack between the mound and Asdrúbal Cabrera at second, and Cabrera made an off-balance throw to beat Cruz by a step.

That kept the scoreboard blank heading into the seventh. Then Eddie Rosario led off the bottom of the inning with a double before Garver’s 30th homer of the season put the Twins ahead for good.

The 35-year-old whipped around once Garver made contact, just in time to see the ball sail out of the park. Soto chased it until he ran out of room. The Nationals got to face the Twins’ bullpen for two innings, getting a relief from Berríos, but the results didn’t change. Minnesota dented Tanner Rainey for three runs in the eighth, raising questions about why Martinez didn’t go with one of his typical high-leverage relievers, and the last one scored when Javy Guerra yielded a sacrifice fly. But Washington never had an answer for a single swing.

Games do have a way of tightening this time of year.