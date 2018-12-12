LAS VEGAS — The Washington Nationals have traded Tanner Roark to the Reds for another right-hander named Tanner, less proven Tanner Rainey.

There have been only a handful of big league players over the years with the first name of Tanner, and this was the first time two of them got traded for each other.

The 32-year-old Roark led the National League in losses last season, going 9-15 with a 4.34 ERA. He is 64-54 in six years, all with Washington.

Washington boosted its rotation last week by signing All-Star Patrick Corbin to a $140 million, six-year contract. He will join a star-studded rotation featuring Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg on a team that 82-80 and finished second in the NL East behind Atlanta.

Roark made $6,475,000 last year and is eligible for arbitration. He can become a free agent after next season.

Rainey, who turns 26 on Christmas Day, made his big league debut last season. He didn’t have a decision and posted a 24.43 ERA in eight relief outings for the Reds.

Rainey spent most of the season at Triple-A Louisville, going 7-2 with a 2.65 ERA and three saves in 44 appearances.

