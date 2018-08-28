For six innings Tuesday night, the Washington Nationals were again flummoxed. They couldn’t solve Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, the new kid on the block in the Cy Young race, as he outdueled their own ace, Max Scherzer, for the second time in six days. There was seemingly no stopping Nola. Not even Scherzer could keep up.

But the Nationals, their playoff hopes flickering, did not relent in a 5-4 win. They kept plugging away against Nola, running up his pitch count, until they pushed two runs across in the seventh inning and finally chased him. Then they capitalized on the Phillies’ flawed bullpen in the ninth inning, when Anthony Rendon supplied a go-ahead two-run home run before Ryan Zimmerman, who smashed his career-high third double in the frame, stole third base and scored on catcher Jorge Alfaro’s errant throw into the outfield.

Zimmerman’s mad dash — the stolen base was his first this season – proved the difference because Justin Miller, Washington’s de facto closer, surrendered an RBI double to former National Wilson Ramos, a notoriously slow runner who required a pinch-runner. That pinch-runner was Vince Velasquez, a pitcher, and he appeared to tag up safely on a fly ball to center field off Greg Holland. But he was called out for leaving second base early, a call that was upheld after a replay review and the Nationals (67-66) walked off winners.

The wild come-from-behind victory extended Washington’s winning streak to three. The reeling second-place Phillies (70-62), meanwhile, have lost eight of 10.

In about a month, when baseball’s regular schedule dwindles to a close and awards speculation complements playoff anticipation, the baseball universe may look back at the two showdowns between Scherzer and Nola as snapshots in a heated three-man National League Cy Young Award race. They could be the difference in Scherzer winning the award for a third straight time or Nola punctuating a breakout campaign with pitching’s highest honor. Or Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets’ entry in the competition, could render them irrelevant.

There is over a month remaining, about five starts for each hurler, plenty of time for the pitchers to make their cases, but Nola has padded his résumé at Scherzer’s expense.

There aren’t many thorns in Scherzer’s side across baseball. He succeeds against most batters he faces. It is how one wins three Cy Young Awards in five seasons. But Odubel Herrera, the Phillies’ eccentric center fielder, is an outlier. He’s the one who regularly frustrates Scherzer with his leisurely manner between pitches and his propensity to step out of the batter’s box. He also happens to be one of the few hitters to enjoy success against Scherzer. Herrera entered Tuesday with a .333 average and .961 OPS in 45 career plate appearances against the right-hander.

Last week, Herrera, batting seventh, clubbed cutter for a two-run home run at Nationals Park off Scherzer to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning. On Tuesday, Herrera, batting in the clean-up spot, walloped a moonshot a to snap a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Herrera pounced on a fastball after looking uncomfortable against two curveballs and a change-up. The selection cost Scherzer.

A laboring Scherzer started the fifth inning at 83 pitches, and it began with trouble from unexpected sources. First, Scott Kingery, Philadelphia’s No. 7 hitter, reached on a swinging bunt. That brought up Alfaro, a defense-first catcher with one hit in nine career at-bats against Scherzer. Alfaro jumped on the first pitch he saw — a slider over the inside corner — and deposited it 418 feet to straightaway center field. It was the 20th home run Scherzer has allowed this season.

Scherzer finished the inning and didn’t take the mound again. His night was over after 99 pitches over five innings, tying the shortest outing of his season. He allowed four hits and struck out five. He didn’t walk a batter, but he consistently fell behind in counts.

Nola’s efficiency wasn’t much better, but he kept the Nationals inside the ballpark and navigated with little trouble. Zimmerman doubled to lead off the fifth inning to become Washington’s first runner in scoring position, but one pitch later he ran on a groundball to the shortstop and was easily thrown out at third base. Wilmer Difo then grounded into a double play, swiftly ending the inning.

But the Nationals, after going 14 innings without a run off Nola, finally broke through in the seventh. Rendon supplied a leadoff single before Zimmerman connected on a one-out double. Matt Wieters then hit a groundball to first baseman Carlos Santana, who fielded it, stepped on first base for an out, and airmailed a throw attempting to nab Rendon at home. Rendon’s clean feet-first slide upended the catcher Alfaro, which allowed Zimmerman to score from second base to suddenly trim Philadelphia’s lead to one. Rendon’s run was earned, and just the second earned run the Nationals have scored in 22 innings off Nola this season.

Philadelphia turned it over to the bullpen in the eighth inning, ending Nola’s night after 106 pitches. Mark Reynolds, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot, led the frame off against Tommy Hunter and struck out looking on three pitches. Believing the final two pitches were off the plate, an angry Reynolds walked off the field and tossed hit batting helmet in the dugout. When he realized plate umpire Sam Holbrook had ejected him, Reynolds stormed back out to confront Holbrook and Manager Dave Martinez joined him in a heated debate. Still irate, Reynolds tossed his batting gloves in Holbrook’s direction as he walked off. Hunter then retired the next two hitters to complete a 1-2-3 inning.

But Philadelphia’s relief corps stumbled in the ninth. The collapse began when Hunter issued a leadoff walk to Bryce Harper. That coaxed Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler out to replace Hunter with Pat Neshek, who jumped out in front on Rendon 0-2. But two pitches later Rendon crushed a slider over the plate. The Nationals’ dugout, furious after Reynolds’s ejection, was rejuvenated. Left for dead, the Nationals showed some life.