The last time the Washington Nationals dispersed for the all-star break with a record at .500 was 2011. This organization had never made the playoffs then, never had to deal with pressure. This team was not capable of disappointing then, not like it is now — not like it has in this first half of the season, which ended with a 6-1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field. The Nationals are 48-48, and the 48th win was one of the few simple, pleasant afternoons they’ve had all year.

So much has changed in those seven years. A first half like this one, riddled with injuries that do not fully explain the inconsistency, now qualifies as unacceptable. This organization fired its previous manager because two division titles and 95-win seasons in two years were not enough. This team will now have to go 47-19 in the second half to win that many games, and make up 5½ games in the standings to earn a third straight division title.

Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) started Sunday’s game and threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing a run or fewer for the seventh time in 13 starts. The Nationals began this season with uncertainty in their rotation, but only in the fifth spot — the spot Hellickson seized from A.J. Cole and held with a 3.29 ERA in the first half.

But that rotation fell apart when injuries to Hellickson and Stephen Strasburg left the team scrambling for backup, and when Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez began to struggle at the worst possible moment. Both have shown signs of stabilizing over the past week.

Strasburg threw 82 pitches in a rehab start Sunday, and should return for the first game back from the all-star break against the Braves, one of the two teams the Nationals trail in the National Leage East. The Nationals expect to open the second half with their expected rotation fully intact for the first time since early June. When it was intact, this team compiled its best month of the season, a 20-7 record in May.

Bryce Harper rested for Sunday’s series finale, which was Manager Dave Martinez’s way of compensating him for the days of rest he’ll lose to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game this week at Nationals Park. Harper was conspicuous in his absence, a phrase that sums up the first half of his free agent year.

Harper hit 23 homers and drove in 54 runs, power numbers as good or better than those he has accumulated in his best seasons. But he also batted .214, .233 with runners in scoring position, which is well below his career norms. He is getting on base at an elite rate, but as is true for this offense as a whole, something has been off.

Harper becomes the focus of most conversations about this lineup, but that it scored one run in five innings against rookie right-hander Corey Oswalt on Sunday was not his fault. That run came when Michael A. Taylor grounded into a force out that scored a run. Small ball, moving runners, manufacturing runs — these are all things Martinez says his team must do more. His players bring them up, too. Last year, the Nationals led the majors with an .837 OPS with runners on base. This season, they are at .757 — good for 13th — largely with the same personnel.

But the coaching staff is different. Coaching cause and effect is complicated, tough for even players to discern. Because of all the injuries, correlation is even more complicated with this team. But the Nationals’ rookie manager has already begun to face questions about his impact on this team, though his most discussed decisions of the first half dealt predominantly with the pitching staff. He has never had to handle one of those before.

By the top of the sixth inning, Martinez faced a decision he has faced repeatedly this season. His team was in a close game, in need of offense. His starter was due up. As he has done often with starters other than Hellickson, he let his starter hit for himself despite having a full bullpen at the ready with four days of rest upcoming. He has not had that luxury very often this season.

At times, those choices have backfired, with the pitcher making out then struggling to get through one more inning. In this case, Hellickson singled, then threw a scoreless sixth inning to validate the move. An inning later, the Nationals loaded the bases with no one out for Taylor, and Martinez pinch-hit Daniel Murphy.

Murphy singled home the go-ahead runs, the kind of hit that has not come often enough for this team — the kind of hit he was not healthy enough to deliver until a few weeks ago. Murphy had been getting a day off, too, still cautious with the balky knee that is inhibiting him less and less.

The Nationals’ offense tacked on runs after that, taking the pressure off the oft-overworked bullpen.

Whatever happens next, this team is aware that what has happened so far is not nearly good enough — or so many of its players say. This is far from over, but they can no longer plan for a leisurely climb. Only 66 games remain, a bedevilngly brief stretch in which to earn salvation.