The Washington Nationals’ offense took a short break, caught its breath and went right back to harming baseballs at PNC Park on Wednesday.

It has become recent routine for the Nationals, putting up crooked numbers, then more crooked numbers, then sprinting past opponents with their bats in hand. This one was an 11-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving the Nationals eight victories in their past 10 games and maybe easing the sting of Tuesday’s late-inning loss. The offense supported eight scoreless innings from starter Patrick Corbin. It also helped keep Washington alone atop the National League wild-card standings.

The Nationals’ best solution for a still-rickety bullpen — a bullpen without closer Sean Doolittle at the moment — has been to avoid high-leverage situations altogether. There will be time for those later. Plenty of it. But because they are still in Pittsburgh, facing one of the NL’s worst teams, that was again pushed to another day. A six-run third inning was the catalyst, highlighted by an RBI double for Adam Eaton, a two-run single for Anthony Rendon and finally a three-run homer for Asdrúbal Cabrera.

“When these guys all get on base and get on for the next guy, it’s like a chain reaction,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “It keeps going on, keeps going on, and all of a sudden you get that one big hit because we have guys on base.”

[Box score: Nationals 11, Pirates 1]

Corbin took it from there, giving up just three hits, striking out four and retiring the last seven batters he faced. And the bullpen, having just blown the previous game in the eighth inning, had limited work and a chance to catch its breath, too. Tanner Rainey was the lone reliever to enter, and he allowed a run in a shaky ninth.



Patrick Corbin threw eight scoreless innings. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Washington has never been shy about its identity. General Manager Mike Rizzo has stated, over and over, that he builds around the mound and fans out from there. When the team signed Corbin this past December, for six years and $140 million, it only added to the mounds of money already spent on the rotation. Max Scherzer is still in a seven-year deal worth $210 million. Stephen Strasburg’s 2017 extension was worth seven years and $175 million. Aníbal Sánchez, filling out the group, signed for two years and $19 million this winter.

That could all make it seem as if the Nationals are bracing for a close game every night. But their offense is capable of alleviating pressure with early separation. The past week has provided Exhibit A, B, C and so on. Washington set one franchise record by scoring 43 runs in three games and another with 62 in five. That trend stopped Tuesday, if only briefly, when the Nationals scored just one run and wasted seven scoreless from Strasburg. The bullpen did its part by allowing four runs in the eighth. It was the law of averages passing through.

“I mean . . . it’s just weird,” Martinez said after the offense quickly cooled off Tuesday. “It’s baseball.”

Yet the next rally was not too far behind. Pirates starter Joe Musgrove got through two scoreless innings and had decent command before the offense heated up in the third. Yan Gomes led off with a walk, Corbin bunted and reached on a throwing error, and Eaton nudged the Nationals ahead with a double to right. Eaton has been scalding hot at the plate in August, with 11 extra-base hits, four home runs — including one in three straight games between Saturday and Monday — and now a hit to kick-start another lopsided win.

[Nationals’ Hunter Strickland explains how weightlifting session resulted in his broken nose]

Rendon followed with a two-run single, giving him 100 RBI on the year and tying a career high with more than five weeks left in the season. Then Cabrera blasted the three-run shot that broke the game wide open. The utility infielder joined the Nationals earlier this month after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. He has since filled in at second base, clicked offensively and nearly hit three homers here Monday. He instead settled for one, along with a double and three RBI, and stayed on track Wednesday with Brian Dozier on paternity leave.

Gomes later tacked on two runs with his second double of the night in the eighth, and Corbin brought him in with a double of his own. Adrián Sanchez and Trea Turner added RBI singles in the ninth.

“It was one of those things, when a lineup like ours gets hot from top to bottom, even Pat got himself a knock today and drove in a run,” Gomes said. “Those are usually fun teams to be around.”

There, by the third, were the elements of Washington’s well-worked winning formula: Corbin had a big lead. He kept it. He dominated the Pirates, finishing eight innings with 93 pitches, and lowered his season ERA to 3.17. The Nationals’ rotation has yet to allow a run in this series across 18⅓ innings, and now Scherzer returns to face the Pirates on Thursday. That kind of stretch was expected, at least to some extent, when the front office decided to hitch its hopes to a group of arms. That’s the investment being returned.

The surprise is just how explosive this offense has been lately. Slow games such as Tuesday’s are all but scheduled across a 162-game season. Putting together big innings, regularly, is a skill the Nationals are turning into habit. That will come in handy down the stretch. The starters will falter, especially once the competition kicks up, and the bullpen can’t hide forever.