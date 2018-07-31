The Nationals celebrate a 25-4 win over the New York Mets, a victory that came just hours after the trade deadline passed without them making any major moves apart from dealing reliever Brandon Kintzler for a minor leaguer. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Adam Eaton, impromptu Washington Nationals clubhouse spokesman, summoned a herd of reporters to his locker Tuesday afternoon. The veteran wasn’t in the lineup against the New York Mets but he felt compelled to address the chaos surrounding the team anyway. Baseball’s nonwaiver trade deadline, and the piercing speculation surrounding Washington, was minutes from passing. Trea Turner’s offensive tweets from several years ago had been revived for less than 48 hours. In between, a report labeled the Nationals’ clubhouse “a mess” and questioned Manager Dave Martinez’s performance.

Eaton was most ardent about that.

“Anybody reaching for this clubhouse is a mess or Davey’s not doing a good job, whatever it may be, is a load of crap,” Eaton said. “You can go to anybody on this back wall, these veteran guys and the guys that have been here, done that, we’re going to stand behind that and we’re going to all say the same thing because it’s true.”

[Trade deadline comes and goes and Bryce Harper stays put]

A few hours later, the Nationals, nearly fully intact after the trade deadline, backed Eaton’s declaration by pulverizing the New York Mets, 25-4. They resembled the juggernaut many in the clubhouse and front office believe can surface to claim a playoff spot over the next two months. For a few hours, the Nationals (53-53) appeared far from dysfunctional as they set a franchise record for runs and became the 10th team in history to score 25 runs on at least 26 hits.

While buzz churned over the Nationals’ plans at the trade deadline, they did not make a splash. They didn’t trade Bryce Harper or acquire J.T. Realmuto. Their only move was to send reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs for a low-level prospect. Otherwise, the Nationals took the field with the same team that was one game under .500 through 105 games.

Every Nationals starter had a hit by the end of the second inning. They tallied seven runs in the first, chasing Mets left-hander Steven Matz before he could secure the third out. Ryan Zimmerman’s single in the frame — one of Washington’s eight hits — was the 1,695th hit of his career, passing Tim Wallach for most in franchise history. Zimmerman emerged for a curtain call after coming around to score on Daniel Murphy’s single and was given a standing ovation. A few batters later, Tanner Roark, Washington’s starting pitcher, smacked a two-out, three-run double to clear the bases. He finished 2 for 5.

[Svrluga: Mike Rizzo bets on the Nats horses he rode in on]

Washington did not let up, scoring three runs in each of the next four innings to take a 19-0 lead after five. The 19 runs were a season high, yet they were not done.

Murphy, celebrated Mets tormentor, clubbed a two-run home run in the second inning and a three-run home run in the fourth to double his season home run output in two frames. The home runs gave him 11 against the Mets, his former team, since he joined the Nationals in 2016. That’s 21 percent of his home run total as a National. He and Harper were pulled before the start of the sixth inning.

The Mets (44-60) didn’t have an answer against Roark, who recorded his second consecutive sparkling outing. After tossing eight scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers last week, the right-hander allowed one run across seven frames. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. The Mets finally scored in the seventh inning on Jeff McNeil’s solo home run off the second deck’s facing. It was McNeil’s first career home run. Roark made sure to throw him the ball before he reached New York’s dugout.

[Tearful Trea Turner takes ‘full responsibility’ for past tweets]

By the eighth inning, José Reyes, a position player, was making his pitching debut for the Mets. He allowed six runs on two homers and an RBI triple. He hit Zimmerman with 54 mph pitch and a smiling Zimmerman joked as if to charge the mound. The game had gotten ridiculous.

One game doesn’t mean much. The Nationals have enjoyed other resounding victories. Earlier in the month, they came back from a 9-0 deficit to beat the Miami Marlins the day after a players-only meeting. They won the next three games — and then lost seven of their next 11. It wasn’t a turning point. Momentum is fickle in baseball, if it exists at all, but the Nationals steadfastly believe they can sustain enough victories to push their way into the playoffs.

It’s why, Martinez admitted, frustration has been evident in the clubhouse. The team expects to win more games. But dysfunction? A mess? Martinez vehemently denied that’s the case.

[Box score: Nationals 25, Mets 4]

“What I see every day is guys pulling for each other, on the field, in that clubhouse, in the dugout,” Martinez said. “I don’t see a mess . . . I see guys that want to win, and they’re frustrated because at the end of the day, they’re not winning the games they should be. They see. That’s what tells me these guys care and they want to win.”

As long as the Nationals start winning games at a high rate, any dysfunction will be masked. They’ll attempt to pull it off with essentially the same team they had before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They’re banking on a different result. Wins cure all. And they need plenty more.