Patrick Corbin suffered his second consecutive subpar outing, allowing five runs — three earned — on five hits and five walks in five innings to fall to 5-4 on the season. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

— The Washington Nationals bottled all of their offense into one inning, into their first six hitters, into a quick rally that brought a jolt of energy that would only fade as a misty Thursday night rolled along.

After that early burst, once their bats calmed, then cooled, then froze altogether, the Nationals were left with a 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. They scored four first-inning runs for starter Patrick Corbin. He couldn’t hold that advantage, giving up five runs — just three of them earned — in five shaky frames. The Nationals’ heaving bullpen kept them close, and gave them a final breath to work with, but five Padres pitchers retired the last 20 batters Washington sent to the plate.

Starter Joey Lucchesi teamed with relievers Matt Wisler, Trey Wingenter, Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates to keep the Nationals off the base path for the final six innings. Washington’s last threat, if it could be so described, was a third-inning double from Brian Dozier that led nowhere. Instead, the Nationals dropped another series opener and ended a four-game winning streak. They are now 28-34 because their offense couldn’t stretch its recent surge into another day.

Corbin’s struggles really began last Friday, in a lopsided loss in Cincinnati, when the Reds scored eight run against him — six of them earned — in 2 ⅔ innings. Now the Padres, like the Reds, were patient as his fastball flew all over the zone. And, like the Reds, they laid off his biting slider to force him into long counts. And, like the Reds, most importantly, they used a home run and a crooked inning to capitalize on Corbin’s command issues and chase him from the game.

He had been handed that four-run lead before even stepping on the mound, after the Nationals leaped ahead on Howie Kendrick’s two-run single and Brian Dozier’s two-run home run off Lucchesi. But that dissipated over the course of five innings, starting with Hunter Renfroe’s two-run blast in the bottom of the second. That only came after Corbin issued a leadoff walk to Franmil Reyes, and he loaded the bases before escaping with a lazy pop up. Then he settled into a bit of a groove, retiring seven straight, until the fifth inning rolled around.

It’s hard for a pitcher to avoid big rallies when he can’t locate his fastball, or utilize his out pitch, or receive sound defense when he does get a favorable swing. All of that was working against Corbin on Thursday as the Padres pestered him and his pitch count skyrocketed toward triple digits. Manuel Margot led off the fifth with a single, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit one, too, and Corbin then walked Wil Myers to load the bases again. Except this time he couldn’t navigate out of the jam before damage mounted.

Machado bounced a grounder to Trea Turner and he made a short toss to third for a force out. But Anthony Rendon couldn’t handle the high throw and, as a result, two runs scored to tie the game. Reyes, the next batter, nudged the Padres ahead with a sacrifice fly. Corbin soon exited at 101 pitches, only 57 of them strikes, forcing Manager Dave Martinez to confront the question that has nagged him since Wednesday afternoon: Who was going to come out of the Nationals’ bullpen?

They came to San Diego having taken back-to-back games from the Chicago White Sox, good for their fourth series win in a row, but their relievers were depleted in the process. Closer Sean Doolittle pitched in each victory. So did Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero, and Kyle Barraclough threw 24 pitches in the second game. That left Matt Grace, Tony Sipp, Javy Guerra and Kyle McGowin as Martinez’s rested options. And that felt like trouble.

Sipp was the first to emerge, taking the ball in the sixth with the Nationals trailing by a run. He got two outs before he gave up a single and was lifted for Guerra. He got the final out of that inning, worked through the seventh unscathed, and got the first out of the eighth before he was lifted for Grace. He used a double play to give the Nationals their last chance in the ninth, when one swing could have knotted the score and jolted the offense awake once again.

But that swing never came.