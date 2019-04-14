Max Scherzer entered Sunday’s game two days off his normal schedule because of a comebacker that hit his right ankle area in New York the previous weekend and pushed his start back two days. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

,

Just when the Washington Nationals seemed as though they were going to give the game away, just when the nightmare seemed poised to continue, the team’s best and hottest hitter, Anthony Rendon, came to the plate with a chance to save Sunday afternoon in Nationals Park.

Victor Robles, Michael Taylor and Adam Eaton, had filled the bases for him with singles and walks, weak contact begging one of their teammates to come through with bigger contact off Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez. The batter before, Howie Kendrick, had watched a full-count fastball slide by for strike three, so it was up to Rendon.

On a 2-2 count, Rendon flied a ball to center field and the Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3. The bullpen allowed a late run in the loss, a continuation of the Nationals’ season-long frustration. Starter Max Scherzer churned through eight innings, striking out seven while allowing three runs on seven hits, when reliever Wander Suero entered in the top of the ninth.

[Box score: Pirates 4, Nationals 3]

Quickly, Suero had the Pittsburgh Pirates down to their last out. There was a runner on second but, if he got the out, Suero would have pitched his second clean inning in as many days and furthered the Nationals’ confidence he could be the pitcher to lock down a lineup when the team needed a bridge to closer Sean Doolittle, or at least give them a pitcher to trust when Doolittle was fatigued, like Sunday. Then, left fielder Jason Martin doubled in Josh Bell, who terrorized Washington this series.

Despite the disappointing finish, the game’s closeness had seemed unlikely at the outset. Scherzer entered the game two days off his normal schedule because of the comebacker that hit his right ankle area in New York the previous weekend and pushed his start back two days. Before the game, Manager Dave Martinez said he was “good to go,” so whatever it was then, Scherzer didn’t look like himself early.

The mind-set and approach appeared there — he got first-pitch strikes on eight of the first nine batters — but the execution lacked. In the first three frames, Scherzer allowed three runs on five hard-hit balls, two of them RBI doubles to Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. Even up to bat in the fourth, Scherzer tried to advance a runner from first with a sacrifice, but the bunt stayed so close to the plate that Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli threw to second first to start the inning-ending double play.

The Nationals weathered the rough start mostly because of Howie Kendrick. Early this season, the veteran second baseman intended to be Brian Dozier’s backup excelled as a pinch-hitter and forced his way into the lineup. In his first start Saturday, Kendrick hit the eventual game-winning homer in the seventh and earned another start Sunday, when the 35-year-old raked again. Kendrick put the Nationals on the board with an RBI double in the first and scored a run in the third, keeping the game deadlocked at 3-3 while Scherzer returned to form.

After the third inning, when he allowed the second big double to Bell, Scherzer locked in. The righty located his consistently 95-mph fastball and mixed it with the hard action of his slider to retire 14 of the next 16 hitters. In the top of the eighth, Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier doubled and stood on second when center fielder Starling Marte smashed a rocket just wide of third. Anthony Rendon, the Nationals’ man at the hot corner, dove to his left and speared it. Frazier moved to third on throw but never scored. Rendon saved the Nationals a run.

One inning later though, he couldn’t contribute one of his own.