The Washington Nationals should not have had trouble solving New York Mets starter Jason Vargas on Friday night. Vargas entered with a 7.67 ERA over 14 starts in an injury-marred season. No pitcher in baseball with at least 50 innings owned a higher mark, and it wasn’t close. But Vargas throws baseballs with his left arm, and that, for some reason, is a problem for these Nationals.

So Vargas did what many left-handed starters have done to the Nationals: He utterly flummoxed them in a 3-0 Mets win, marking the 13th time this season Washington has been shut out.

The defeat dropped Washington to 64-65, but closer examination reveals a strange pattern in a season teeming with baffling developments. The Nationals are 51-42 against right-handed starting pitchers and just 13-23 against lefties. One record indicates a playoff-caliber club. The other, a cellar dweller. The Nationals, as a result, are in between, slogging in mediocrity’s mud and 8½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Vargas baffled Washington with an arsenal centered around an 88-mph fastball and an effective change-up. He struck out Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto — the Nationals’ 3-4-5 hitters, ones with a track record of success against lefties — in the fourth inning. Then he struck out three more in the fifth to compile a season-high eight by the end of the frame. He ended up surrendering three hits and no walks in six innings. His ERA sank to 6.96. Manager Dave Martinez offered a theory for the continued struggles against lefties.

“When we face the kind of the guys that throw a good change-up left-handed, we struggle against that,” Martinez said. “With Vargas today, we just needed to get the ball up and get him in the strike zone. And take our walks. We didn’t do that.”

But the Mets (57-71), not the Nationals, boasted the worst production against left-handed pitching this season, something Washington was seeking to capitalize on with Gio Gonzalez on the mound. Entering Friday, the Mets ranked last in both batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage against lefties. They looked the part. Coming off a dreadful eight-run outing against the last-place Miami Marlins, Gonzalez nearly matched Vargas. After yielding a run in the first inning, Gonzalez held New York scoreless for the next six, overcoming a comebacker off his left ankle in the sixth inning.

The Nationals had a golden chance to respond to the Mets’ first-inning run in the second, when Zimmerman and Soto began the frame with back-to-back singles. That brought up Matt Wieters, who flied out. Michael A. Taylor then struck out before Wilmer Difo popped out to the catcher in foul territory. They hit the ball hard again off Vargas in the sixth inning but had nothing to show for it but two deep flyouts and a 107-mph lineout off Harper’s bat.

“I feel like that has happened quite a bit this year, and we have had to battle that,” said Trea Turner, who hit one of the flyouts. “That is what happens when you have good hitters in the lineup; lineouts are good at-bats for us. You have to put a positive spin on anything you can, especially when it’s a one-run ballgame.”

[Box score: Mets 3, Nationals 0]

Gonzalez kept the Nationals within a run from there and didn’t look susceptible until Austin Jackson crushed a line drive off his left ankle in the sixth. The ricochet bounced to Anthony Rendon, who threw to second base to get the inning’s second out. But Gonzalez quickly became the concern. Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard emerged to check on him. After a brief discussion, Gonzalez stayed in the game, secured the final out and, clearly hampered, returned to the mound for the seventh. He worked through a 1-2-3 inning — but not without another visit from Martinez and Lessard — and limped off the mound, his night over at 103 pitches. He didn’t issue a walk and lowered his career ERA at Citi Field to 1.75 in 17 starts.

“It was a little tender,” Gonzalez said. “I was just thinking the whole time: ‘I’ve got to finish this inning. Got to finish this inning.’ Once I settled down a little bit, once I took a little bit off it, it got a little tender and a little sore. We won’t quite feel the result of it until tomorrow, but as of now I’m still working on it.”

Gonzalez gave his team a chance to win, but the bullpen helped spoil the effort in the eighth. Left-hander Tim Collins, inserted to face the left-handed-hitting Jay Bruce with two outs and a man on, yielded a two-run home run.

“It was the perfect matchup,” Martinez said. “I really thought he was going to use his curveball, but he didn’t. He threw him a fastball, and [I’ve known] Jay Bruce for a long time. He’s a good fastball hitter.”

It turned out the Nationals couldn’t hit right-handers Friday night either. Seth Lugo, a right-hander, relieved Vargas and continued where he left off with two perfect innings. Robert Gsellman, another right-hander, followed with a clean ninth. The three Mets pitchers limited the Nationals to four hits without a walk a day after the Philadelphia Phillies held Washington to five hits and one walk.

On Thursday, Max Scherzer’s standout outing was squandered. But that came against Aaron Nola, a National League Cy Young Award candidate with perhaps baseball’s most wicked curveball. On Friday, the Nationals squandered one of Gonzalez’s few quality outings since early June against a pitcher whose night began with an ERA over a touchdown — plus the extra point. That pitcher, however, was left-handed, and that alone usually has been good enough against these Nationals.