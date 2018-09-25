Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer gets a smile from Manager Dave Martinez after recording his 300th strikeout in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the Marlins at Nationals Park. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Max Scherzer spent years honing the routine to perfection, his march around the mound, the pause near third base so Anthony Rendon can toss him the ball, the slow walk back to the rear of the mound, the slower steps onto the rubber to begin the whole thing again. He created this routine to keep his edge and tip the hitters off theirs. He doesn’t interrupt it for anyone. He doesn’t break it for anything.

When it broke Tuesday at Nationals Park in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the Miami Marlins, it was a breach of character so noticeable he might have tossed his protein-packed pregame roast beef sandwich aside for a burger, fries, and milkshake and been less conspicuous.

After Scherzer struck out Austin Dean, the home crowd as happy to see it as any strikeout this season, the man so reluctant to admit defeat took a moment to do something even harder. Hestepped back off the mound, and admitted accomplishment. That strikeout made him the sixth pitcher since 2000 to strike out 300 batters in a season, one of the few things in his career that gave even Scherzer pause.

The Nationals won the game, an offensive explosion that gave Scherzer his 18th win. Rendon homered and moved his average to .312. Bryce Harper became the only National League player so far to score 100 runs to go with 100 RBI and 100 walks. That duo combined to reach eight times in their first eight plate appearances.

But Tuesday night belonged to Scherzer before he ever threw a pitch. He entered the start 10 strikeouts shy of 300, so determined to reach the mark that the Nationals lined him up to pitch on the last day of the season in case he needed one more outing.

For most pitchers, planning for a 10-strikeout performance would be ludicrous, but Scherzer has done that more often than he hasn’t this season. He struck out 10 again Tuesday and did not walk a batter, the 21st time in his career he has done that. Only Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw, and Curt Schilling have done that more in their careers.



His 291st strikeout of the season sent down Marlins leadoff man JT Riddle on three pitches. Strikeouts 292 to 294 came over the first three innings, on fastballs, sliders, and a change-up, the classic Scherzer combination.

He didn’t throw strike one as much as he would like, which meant he didn’t get into “kill counts” — his revealing term for two-strike counts — as much as he might have preferred. But Scherzer can manufacture kill counts out of hitter’s counts, as he did against victim No. 295, Peter O’Brien, against whom he charged back after falling behind 2-0. Brinson became his 296th strikeout when he missed a 97 mph fastball. Scherzer hasn’t hit 97 as much in his past few starts as he did earlier in this grueling season.

The 34-year-old won’t say so publicly, but he has felt the weight of this team’s inconsistencies — and the pressure of smoothing them — all season. At one point in late April, Scherzer provided the only two Nationals wins in a nine-game period. With Stephen Strasburg injured and Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark inconsistent, wanting to go at least seven innings transformed into having to go at least seven innings to spare an exhausted bullpen. He pitched into the seventh inning in 21 of 34 starts, and at least six innings in 30 of 34.

Tuesday, Scherzer finished the sixth on 84 pitches, two strikeouts away. At that point, anyone who knows Scherzer would have bet good money he would not hand the ball to Manager Dave Martinez until he struck out two more. Martinez knew better than to try to take it. Scherzer struck out Brinson on a 97 mph fastball to start the seventh inning. He wasn’t going to tire.

When competitiveness and talent like Scherzer’s combine, they can combust. Scherzer’s teammates joke about his annoying tendency toward trash talk. But so much of leading by example is elevating those who they might otherwise not elevate themselves, and few things motivate like clubhouse bragging rights.



And while the most talented person in the room is rarely the best mentor because others have deficits to which he cannot relate, Scherzer spent time standing behind young pitchers during their bullpen sessions or offering advice in the dugout.

Some of Scherzer’s messages can be lost in translation, like whatever message he tried to give Strasburg that July day in the dugout (the two are just fine now, by all accounts). But he has navigated increased leadership expectations and mentorship duties through a frustrating season in which he already had plenty of on-field weight to carry.

He might not beat out Jacob deGrom for the Cy Young. His team won’t play in October. But when he got two strikes on Dean, the crowd still stood, chanted “Let’s Go Max!” He is a one-namer here now, like “Bryce,” “Ovechkin,” and the rest.

Dean pushed him to eight pitches, then to nine, then to 10, engaging Scherzer in the kind of battle that seems to ignite him somehow. On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, Dean swung through a slider and Scherzer pumped his fist. The bullpen leaped to its feet. The dugout came to the top step. And Scherzer, who never lets anything interrupt his work, came back to the mound, heard the crowd, and paused before waving his appreciation. By that time, he had earned a break. By the time he waved them off, then waved to them again, the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner had given the Nationals everything he could.

Since 1990, only Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw, and Chris Sale have struck out 300 in a season. Scherzer is not close to the record (513 by Matt Kilroy in 1886), nor Johnson’s since-2000 mark (372). If he wants to, he can start the final game of the season Sunday in Colorado.

Before this team spreads into its offseason diaspora Sunday evening, many players will talk about their need to look at themselves this offseason, to see what they could have done to prevent this season’s teamwide failings. All of them will mean it. Some will mean it more. Scherzer will mean it as much as anyone, though he has done as much as anyone to try to make things better. Not all of those efforts were in vain.