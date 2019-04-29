CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso each hit a two-run homer, sending Manny Bañuelos and the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the slumping Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Bañuelos (2-0) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first start since replacing Ervin Santana in the rotation. The rookie left-hander has two wins in his last three games after he went 1-4 in 2015 with Atlanta — his last season in the majors before this year.

James McCann added three hits as Chicago earned in its third consecutive win, matching a season high. McCann is batting .444 (12 for 27) in his last six games.

Last-place Baltimore lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Chris Davis had two hits and two RBIs and Pedro Severino homered, but John Means (3-3) struggled after tossing five effective innings in a 4-3 win against Chicago last week.

Alonso connected with two out in the second, sending a drive to right for his fifth homer. He also went deep in his last game, belting a solo shot in Friday night’s 12-11 victory over Detroit.

After Severino opened the third with an opposite-field drive into the Orioles’ bullpen in right, Adam Engel led off the bottom half with a bunt single and Anderson made it 4-1 with a one-out homer into the stands in left.



Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 29, 2019, in Chicago. (Mark Black/Associated Press)

Davis tried to rally Baltimore with a pair of run-scoring singles, but the Orioles went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. After Davis’ hit made it 5-3 in the eighth, Severino flied out and Rio Ruiz popped out to strand two baserunners.

Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his sixth save in six chances.

Davis, who was tagged out in a rundown after his bloop single in the sixth, went 2 for 4. He is batting .343 (12 for 35) in his last 11 games after going hitless in his first 33 at-bats of the season.

Bañuelos was charged with two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He got the job in the rotation after Santana was designated for assignment on Friday.

Means departed after the fifth. He allowed four runs and six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Nate Karns (right forearm strain) returned to the 10-day injured list after struggling while on a rehab assignment in the minors. Karns pitched for Triple-A Norfolk on April 20 and Double-A Bowie on Thursday, allowing a total of five runs in 1 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old Karns was in Baltimore on Monday to get checked out by the team’s medical staff. “I just don’t think he’s feeling right,” manager Brandon Hyde said. ... OF Trey Mancini missed his second straight game with a bruised right index finger. Mancini, who is batting .355 in 28 games, is day to day.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (strained left hamstring) threw 50 pitches in the bullpen. He took a break after 35 to simulate the end of an inning. “I feel really good,” Giolito said. “I feel good to go for games. That’s where I’m at.” He could return during Chicago’s homestand. ... OF Eloy Jiménez (high right ankle sprain) threw before the game. The 22-year-old rookie got hurt Friday night. “We’ll know in a couple of weeks where he’s at,” manager Rick Renteria said. “But today’s a first step, obviously a positive step for us.”

UP NEXT

Right-handers Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA) and Iván Nova (0-3, 8.42 ERA) are scheduled to pitch Tuesday night, but there is rain in the forecast. Cashner is 4-0 with a 2.86 ERA in his last five starts for the Orioles. Nova was tagged for nine runs in four innings in a 9-1 loss at Baltimore last Tuesday night.

