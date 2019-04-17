Kansas City Royals (5-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The White Sox are 4-3 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .314, last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .431.

The Royals are 0-5 on the road. Kansas City is slugging .429 as a unit. Alex Gordon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .603. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Reynaldo Lopez recorded his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Jorge Lopez registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncada leads the White Sox with 16 RBIs and is batting .333. Leury Garcia is 11-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 10 extra base hits and has 11 RBIs. Gordon has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

