Oakland Athletics (10-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-7, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Marco Estrada (0-1, 4.87 ERA) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.86 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Oakland in game two of a three-game series.

The Rangers went 28-48 in division games in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The Athletics went 38-38 in division games in 2018. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.21 last season while striking out 7.6 hitters per game. The Athletics won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.