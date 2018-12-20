FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor Cahill throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Cahill. (Jim Mone, File/Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.

Cahill can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings: $250,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $500,000 for 170. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time during the deal he is traded.

The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just eight home runs in 110 innings, at 0.65 per nine innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were te ninth-lowest.

Cahill, who grew up nearby in Oceanside, was selected to the All-Star Game in 2010 while with the Athletics. He is 80-83 with a 4.08 ERA 10 big league seasons. He has a 2.61 ERA in six starts and two relief appearances at Angel Stadium.

Los Angeles made its second move to bolster its rotation. The Angels have a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-hander Matt Harvey.

Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano are the holdover starters. Shohei Ohtani likely won’t pitch at all next year following Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, and JC Ramirez’s return date to the major leagues is not certain as he recovers from the elbow ligament replacement procedure last April 17.

