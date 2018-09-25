Texas Rangers (66-90, fifth in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (76-81, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Yovani Gallardo (8-6, 6.59 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout has been as good as it gets for Los Angeles as of late. He’s batting .263 with five hits and four home runs in the past week. The Angels are 3-2 in games started by Shoemaker. Los Angeles’ lineup has 208 home runs this year, led by Trout’s mark of 38. The Rangers are 27-43 against the rest of their division. Texas is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 91 RBIs. The Angels won Monday’s contest 5-4. Taylor Cole picked up his third win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 19 home runs and 76 RBIs this season for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has a .257 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas. Justin Upton has 77 runs and 84 RBIs for the Angels this season. Shohei Ohtani has two home runs over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs. Angels: 3-7, .191 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 47 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports