Los Angeles Angels (8-7, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (7-7, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (1-1, 3.50 ERA) Rangers: Shelby Miller (0-1, 9.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to begin the three-game series.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 266 total doubles last season.

The Angels went 37-39 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game. The Angels won the season series 3-1 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.