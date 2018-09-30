Oakland Athletics (97-64, second in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (79-82, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Oakland and Los Angeles are seeking to ensure a series win with a victory. The Angels are 4-2 in Shoemaker’s starts this season. Los Angeles’ lineup has 212 home runs this season, led by Mike Trout’s mark of 39. Oakland has a strong power-hitting lineup, slugging .440 as a unit. Khris Davis leads the team with a slugging percentage of .551. In Saturday’s game, the Athletics defeated the Angels 5-2. Trevor Cahill got the win for Oakland, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Lowrie is hitting .269 with 159 hits and 23 home runs in 156 games this year for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has driven in 10 runs on nine hits over his past 10 games for Oakland. Justin Upton is batting .257 with a .343 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage in 145 games this season for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has a .243 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs. Angels: 4-6, .178 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 40 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports