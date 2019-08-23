Aníbal Sánchez pitched into the ninth inning for the Nationals, who played an afternoon game in Chicago after playing in Pittsburgh the night before. (Nuccio Dinuzzo/Getty Images)

Aníbal Sánchez got to sleep Thursday, at least a lot more than his teammates, and proceeded to make the Chicago Cubs look like the club running on nothing but fumes. The rest of the Washington Nationals, the ones who should have been dragging after flying in from Pittsburgh in the dead of night, followed Sánchez’s lead.

Sánchez came to Chicago a day earlier to sidestep the travel fatigue. Then he turned in his best start of the season Friday afternoon, giving up just one hit and two runs (one earned) in 8⅓ innings, pacing the Nationals to a 9-3 win at Wrigley Field. Sánchez was complemented by an offense that bullied Chicago with 14 hits. He even added two singles and an RBI at the plate. This could have been penciled in as a loss when the schedule was released last summer. But the Nationals bucked that logic, convincingly, winning for the 10th time in 12 games to improve to a season-best 14 games over .500 at 71-57.

It is, after all, hard to win baseball games against any team in any city at any point of the year. Logistics only made the Nationals’ task tougher Friday. They played the night before in Pittsburgh, starting at 7:15 p.m., and didn’t get to their Chicago hotel until after 1 a.m. central time. Players looked dazed in the clubhouse a few hours before first pitch. Victor Robles was trying to sleep at his locker, his head tucked behind a rack of shirts, his headphones on, until a reporter asked to speak with him.

After the Nationals beat the Pirates, 7-1, their third win in the four-game series, Manager Dave Martinez leaned back in his PNC Park office and joked with reporters: “Can you play tomorrow? . . . Can you play tomorrow? . . . Who can hit around here?” Then Martinez sat in another office, in another time zone, and put the same names in the same order on his lineup card.

“I talked to everybody last night and this morning, and they all were ready to go,” Martinez said of repeating his lineup despite the tight turnaround. “These guys understand what we are playing for.”

What the Nationals are playing for, here at Wrigley this weekend and in the weeks that will follow, is separation atop the National League wild-card standings. The Nationals entered the weekend series with a 1½ -game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. But the Cubs led the Cardinals by only a half game in the NL Central, making them one of many teams chasing Washington.

And Sánchez held them back from the start, leaning on his four-seam fastball and mixing in his diving change-up when up in counts. The Nationals took the lead right away, once Adam Eaton roped Jon Lester’s 11th pitch into the right field seats. Eaton had seven home runs in his first 505 plate appearances of the season. He now had hit five in his next 41, all in the past nine games, and had 10 extra-base hits in that stretch.

From there, for the rest of the afternoon, Sánchez dominated and the Nationals manufactured runs. Washington scratched one across in the third, once Robles singled and stole second, Sánchez bunted himto third and Trea Turner brought him in with a sacrifice fly. Then Sánchez worked a one-two-three bottom of the inning, including two strikeouts, and soon got further involved at the plate.

Washington smacked four consecutive one-out singles off Lester in the fourth, with Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick, Kurt Suzuki and Brian Dozier taking part. Suzuki’s knock scored Soto. Dozier’s, an infield hit gloved by diving shortstop Javier Báez, ended with Kendrick being thrown out at third. But Lester walked Robles with two outs to bring up Sánchez, a light-hitting pitcher, the definition of a sure out. That was the thought, at least, when Lester nibbled around the strike zone to give Robles a free pass.

Yet Sánchez didn’t roll over. Lester threw him a 1-1 fastball right down the middle. Sánchez squared late to bunt, tapped the ball down the third base line and took off toward first. The ball rolled and rolled and stopped an inch inside the white calk, halfway between third and home, a portrait of a perfect bunt. Suzuki scored. Sánchez had his first RBI since 2014. He finished with his first two-hit game since 2006.

Sánchez retired 14 consecutive batters, stretching from a one-out single in the fourth to a leadoff walk in the ninth. He needed 112 pitches to tally 25 outs, and he exited after an Anthony Rendon throwing error brought in the Cubs’ first run. Matt Grace entered and allowed two more before finishing it off. Sánchez was 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA when he went to the injured list in mid-May. He is 8-0 since and has lowered his season to 3.81.

The Nationals had added three more runs in the fifth, knocking Lester out in the process, creating wide separation when Robles blooped a two-run double to right one batter after Rendon scored on a wild pitch. Soto added a solo homer, his 29th of the year, in the seventh and reached base four times. Kendrick tacked on an RBI double in the ninth. Washington has won in many ways these past few weeks — in blowouts, pitching duels and so on — but taking a second game in 16 hours, after switching cities in between, was not one of them. And it started with Sánchez, with his right arm, with the surprise of his bat.

It’s often mentioned that hitting is contagious. Maybe a good night’s rest is, too.