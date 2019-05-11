One home run would have been enough for Joc Pederson on Friday — hindsight says so — but he still went and smacked a second in the fifth inning, a low-lining shot that left Anibal Sanchez shaking his head on the Dodger Stadium mound.

Sanchez was imperfect before he was chased early from another start, after just 4 1/ 3 innings, and Pederson was the batter he could not beat in his sixth loss in eight appearances this season. He also is winless, a troubling statistic from a few angles, and the Washington Nationals fell, 5-0, to the Los Angeles Dodgers because of his mistakes, a no-show from their offense, and an effort that could not build on their convincing win to begin this series.

[Box score: Dodgers 5, Nationals 0]

The Nationals managed only four hits as they dropped to 15-23 and 2-6 on their current 10-game road swing. They have a chance to salvage it with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg pitching the next two days, but they’ll too need run support to have any success. This was the continuation of Washington’s uneven season, in which one element of its game clicks, and so another doesn’t, and then sometimes little does at all.

“I’m totally disappointed,” Sanchez said. “I’m working to go deeper in the game, and unfortunately I don’t know what’s going on.”

He left Friday with a 0-6 record and 5.27 ERA in his first season with the Nationals. He was the key back-of-the-rotation addition for a team that took hard looks at Charlie Morton, Lance Lynn and Wade Miley, among other veterans, this past winter. They also traded Tanner Roark, a durable veteran if nothing else, to clear room for Sanchez on their preferred payroll. But the 35-year-old has not yet performed like the Nationals expected when they signed him to a two-year, $19 million deal, the way he pitched in 2018 to revive a spiraling career with the Atlanta Braves.

[Nationals expect Juan Soto to come off the injured list Saturday]

He has allowed three or more runs in six of his eight starts. His pitch counts often spike early in games. He’s had trouble not letting one mistake become two, then three, then four until innings turn crooked and crippling. That pitcher first stepped onto the rubber against the Dodgers, with their lineup stacked with lefties, and with the Nationals looking to steady their season. Then Sanchez settled in. Then, soon enough, that shaky pitcher returned.

Trouble came right away, with no outs in the top of the first, when Pederson worked a full count and forced Sanchez to challenge him. Sanchez did with a low-and-away change-up, and Pederson lifted it high and far into the right field seats for the game’s first run. And it was not the first time Sanchez has been burned on that pitch. He had now thrown it 134 times this season and allowed 12 hits, four doubles and two home runs. He has a six-pitch arsenal — seven if you count two different change-ups — and he and catcher Kurt Suzuki are still searching for what was so effective in Atlanta.

“That’s my pitch,” said Sanchez, adding that he located it well but Pederson made a good swing. “And whatever is going to happen with that pitch it is the pitch that I always want to throw.”

[This time, Erick Fedde is embracing his role in Nationals’ bullpen experiment]

The righty worked his way into a short groove and, for a moment, looked to be in control against one of baseball’s best offenses. He needed 29 pitches to get out of the first inning. He got through the next two frames with just 20, setting down six straight along the way, and was nearly out of the fourth until Chris Taylor skied a ball into shallow right.

Adam Eaton charged in, left his feet for a slide and, since he was a tick late, watched the hit strike the grass and trickle well past him. Alex Verdugo wheeled around from first to score. Taylor dashed into third. The defense had helped Sanchez to that point — a diving play from Anthony Rendon, another from Brian Dozier — but Eaton’s effort couldn’t keep the Dodgers from stretching their lead. And Pederson’s second homer, off a sinker that landed in the Nationals’ bullpen, only stretched the lead further as Kenta Maeda and Julio Urias combined for a shutout.

“He gets a lot of foul balls, a lot of fouls balls that tend to take him deeper into counts and things like that,” Suzuki said of why Sanchez has had trouble going deep in games. “I think once things start going his way and he gets some early contact, it might change.”

[Dusty Baker ‘sometimes’ wishes he still managed the Nationals. So do plenty of fans.]

Washington’s offense awakened in the eighth — until third baseman Max Muncy robbed Rendon of a double with the bases loaded and two outs — but Sanchez had already stumbled through another chance to find consistency. His inability to, from his first start on, is what will echo from Friday’s loss. Sanchez has pitched into the seventh just once in eight starts, completed six innings just twice, and has otherwise left relievers with a heavy workload. He has yet to smooth his command across a full outing. His stuff has waned once his pitch counts reach the 70s — maybe because of age, perhaps something else — and it all puts the Nationals in a tough situation as they try to locate themselves.

They have three cornerstone starters in Scherzer, Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Those stalwarts can carry their share, and then some, every fifth day. But Sanchez has to pitch, too, whenever his spot comes up, and right now that favors the other team.

“I’m ready to tear down everything and keep working,” Sanchez said. “Baseball is like that.”