The focus in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse Wednesday morning was, once again, not on the game the team was about to play. They had just smashed the New York Mets to pieces less than 12 hours earlier, a blowout featuring all sorts of franchise records, but another cloud, the latest in a 72-hour storm front, was hanging over the locker Shawn Kelley had occupied for nearly three full seasons.

Kelley wasn’t there anymore. His nameplate was removed. His presence was erased and replaced by Jimmy Cordero because Kelley had spiked his glove and glared into the Nationals’ dugout out of frustration after allowing a home run in Tuesday’s rout. General Manager Mike Rizzo designated Kelley for assignment a couple hours later after trading Brandon Kintzler, whom the Nationals believed was a malcontent, earlier in the day. Rizzo acted swiftly and defiantly.

Unlike Tuesday night’s shellacking, Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Mets did not end on a sour note. It was as routine as a journeyman outdueling a bona fide ace can get. The Nationals pounced on Noah Syndergaard early, watched Tommy Milone sparkle over seven innings, and added insurance in their last at-bats to afford their new-look bullpen some breathing room.

The Nationals (54-53) didn’t unload another batch of fireworks following Tuesday’s historic discharge, but they jumped out front on Syndergaard with Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the first. The hit, a groundball up the middle, hiked Harper’s batting average to .225. It was the highest it’s been since the middle of June. He finished 2 for 4, and with a .226 batting average. In the third inning, Anthony Rendon extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run, his 16th this season.

Meantime, Milone, a Mets castoff and journeyman, was silencing an anemic New York lineup. The left-hander compiled six strikeouts through three innings. He kept the Mets scoreless until the fifth, when Jose Reyes, who made his pitching debut the previous night, socked a solo home run. The homer was Reyes’s first since April 29 and second this season, matching the home run total he allowed on the mound Tuesday.

After pitching to an 8.56 ERA in 11 appearances with the Mets last season, Milone limited his former team to the one run across seven innings. He compiled nine strikeouts, his most since 2013 and one short of his career high. Milone’s outing extended the Nationals rotation’s recent success: Over the past week, Washington’s starters have posted the best ERA in the National League. It’s a tiny sample size, but encouraging. The Nationals are a dangerous team when their starting rotation is good. They’re bad when it’s not. This season is evidence.

Milone’s standout performance was necessary because Syndergaard settled in. Making his first start since going on the disabled list because of hand, foot, and mouth disease, Syndergaard retired 12 straight batters after Rendon’s home run. He then surrendered a leadoff single to Daniel Murphy in the seventh inning, but escaped unscathed.

Syndergaard’s effort kept it a two-run game, a lead that Reyes halved with a solo home run off Ryan Madson for his 11th career multi-homer game. Suddenly, the Nationals were in a high-pressure spot for the first time without Sean Doolittle and Kintzler. Madson did not yield another run, though, and Washington tacked on a couple more runs to pad the cushion for Kelvin Herrera, the closer until Doolittle returns, in the ninth inning.

The Nationals needed the extra leeway because Herrera allowed a flyball to the warning that a leaping Juan Soto knocked over the wall for a solo home run. Herrera then surrendered a double to Michael Conforto and walked Jose Bautista before getting Brandon Nimmo to ground into a game-ending double play. It wasn’t easy, but Herrera’s glove stayed on his hand and the Nationals won again.