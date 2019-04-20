The ball danced around like a bug in water, a few feet off Rosell Herrera’s bat, out of Max Scherzer’s hand in a diving flip, past Yan Gomes at home plate, smack against the backstop and, finally, dead in the dirt once two Miami Marlins had slid in to score.

The sixth-inning sequence was a fitting illustration of the Washington Nationals’ 9-3 loss Saturday night in Miami — tense, taxing, troubling in more than one way. That scramble in front of the plate stretched the Marlins’ lead to three runs. Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, had his breaking pitches knocked around all game and gave up six earned runs on 11 hits in 5 ⅓ innings. Anthony Rendon, the Nationals’ star third baseman, exited in the third after Jose Urena’s 95 mph fastball hit his left elbow (postgame X-rays were negative and the club said he will be reevaluated in the morning).

That’s not enough? The loss was the Nationals’ second straight defeat to a team that entered this series with just four wins on the season. Washington (9-10) will look to avoid a sweep, instead of playing for one, at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The start of his season has jumbled Scherzer’s routine, if only slightly, because of off days and a mild bone bruise suffered earlier this month. He appeared in three of the Nationals’ first eight games on regular rest. Then he had two extra days, as the bruise healed, ahead of his fourth start against the Pittsburgh Pirates last weekend. Then he had one extra day going into this matchup.

And Scherzer, comfortable in consistency, even defined by it, found trouble right away. Curtis Granderson led off with a an opposite-field single, Brian Anderson scored him on a double, and Starlin Castro scored Anderson on a liner into left. Scherzer has been hit hard on his off-speed pitches thus far, and they were at the root of Miami’s early rally. Granderson poked a change-up, Anderson turned a curve into a 103.4 mph hit, and Castro ripped a slider just over shortstop Wilmer Difo’s glove.

The Nationals got those runs back in the third, once Matt Adams singled in Victor Robles and Rendon. But the rally didn’t come without consequence. Rendon was on after Urena’s fastball drilled him in the elbow. Rendon paused to wince in pain, and grimaced as he slowly walked up the line to first. He wheeled around from second on Adams’s single before he exited and Howie Kendrick replaced him at third.

Rendon came in with a 17-game hitting streak, .377 average, six home runs and a league-leading 10 doubles. He has been the Nationals’ best hitter — and one of the best hitters in baseball — and now Washington hopes for positive news.

Kendrick poked an RBI single into right in his first at-bat to again knot the score. The Marlins (6-15) had pushed back ahead on another RBI single for Castro — off another Scherzer slider in the third — but Robles singled and scored his second run in the fifth to erase that deficit. But the Nationals’ rally was shortened by third base coach Bobby Henley, whose eyes were a bit too wide on a two-out double from Matt Adams. Henley had Juan Soto wheeling around from first, and he waved Soto in as Anderson picked up the ball along the right-field line.

Anderson threw to Castro, whose relay to catcher Jorge Alfaro beat Soto by at least 15 feet. Moments later, Granderson blasted a fastball from Scherzer for a home run to start the bottom of the fifth. Scherzer’s pitch count rose to 92 by the end of the frame, but Manager Dave Martinez still had him hit with one on and two out in the top of the sixth. Scherzer lined out to left with the Nationals trailing by a run. Then the Marlins created separation.

The inning started with Scherzer striking out Alfaro. Then came back-to-back doubles for Miguel Rojas and Isaac Galloway, followed by Herrera’s swinging bunt that triggered that mess around home plate. Scherzer’s lunging toss got past Gomes and that allowed both Rojas and Galloway to score. He exited right after, at 108 pitches, and Tony Sipp’s fourth offering induced a towering flyball from Granderson.

Robles ran to the warning track, peaking over his shoulder as he did, and leaped against the wall to make an impressive catch. Yet he crumbled to the field and, in doing so, allowed Herrera to tag and score from second. Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard jogged into center to check on Robles. And, if there was any silver lining Saturday, the 20-year-old outfielder remained in the game.

It was otherwise that kind of night for the Nationals. Whatever could have gone wrong did. Scherzer is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and still hasn’t found his usual dominance. Rendon is banged up. They dropped another game to the Marlins and, though seasons aren’t decided in April, that is when they are supposed to start. But this team, facing a sweep in Miami, already needs to reset.