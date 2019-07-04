Anthony Rendon is congratulated by Nationals Manager Dave Martinez after he hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning of Thursday’s win over the Miami Marlins. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

It didn’t matter where the Miami Marlins placed their fielders — in the typical spots, moved up, nudged back a hair — because Anthony Rendon’s production just won’t stop.

Not on Thursday. Not this year. Not at any single point of the first half, really, aside from the three weeks Rendon spent on the injured list. It’s that consistency that recently earned Rendon the first all-star selection of his career. It also pushed the Nationals to a Fourth of July win, 5-2, over the Marlins, bumping their record to a season-best four games over .500 at 45-41. They swept the Marlins for the second time in two weeks. They are now 5 ½ back in the division and, for the moment, in possession of the National League’s top wild card spot.

Rendon came to the plate in the fourth, the Marlins playing straightaway, and avoided them all by skying his 20th homer into the left field seats. That tied a close game. He then came up in the fourth, the infield drawn in to keep a runner on third, and slapped a single into center field. That gave Washington a lead it never lost. That helped hide an up-and-down outing by Aníbal Sánchez, who gave up two early runs but recovered for six solid innings.

And those hits, in the end, helped build a big enough cushion for a shorthanded bullpen. Gerardo Parra padded it with a two-run double in the seventh. Manager Dave Martinez used three relievers to create and escape a base-loaded jam in the eighth. Fernando Rodney filled in for Sean Doolittle and notched another save.

But the Nationals’ effort first revolved around Rendon, for their 26th victory in 36 contests, in what’s become a very familiar script in their climb back to relevance.

Since Sunday, when the Nationals were over in Detroit, their starting rotation has shown just how dangerous it can be. First Max Scherzer gave up one run in eight innings against the Tigers. Then Patrick Corbin, grieving the death of best friend Tyler Skaggs, allowed a run in seven innings Tuesday. And then, on Wednesday, Stephen Strasburg collected a season-high 14 strikeouts to set up the sweep. Each of those starts ended with a win. Each lightened the bullpen’s workload. Each showed that, with those three arms, the Nationals’ six-week comeback has a chance to keep steam after the all-star break.

But Washington still needs Sánchez to avoid old ways. Their pitching depth depends on it. The 35-year-old righty began the season with an 0-6 record and 5.10 ERA in nine starts before going to the injured list. He had since responded with a 2.29 ERA in 35 1/3 innings, including four wins, yet Sánchez was shaky right away against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas started the game with a homer, his first of the year, on Sánchez’s fifth pitch, and Miami poked two more hits in the frame. In the second, Sánchez yielded a leadoff single to J.T. Riddle, Riddle advanced on a wild pitch, pitcher Elieser Hernandez reached on a Brian Dozier error and, amid the mess, a second run scored when Rojas blooped a cutter into center.

The Nationals got a run back in the bottom half, on Kurt Suzuki’s solo homer, but Sánchez’s pitch count kept climbing. It felt then like one of his early-season starts, when he’d throw five rocky innings and the bullpen was taxed. And since Doolittle threw a season-high 33 pitches on Wednesday, willing himself to a hectic save, the Nationals were already without their best reliever.

So Washington’s offense had to show up, and in a big way, to erase mistakes and help cover holes. And Rendon took care of that. He heated up with that solo shot in the fourth, lifting a 2-2 slider, leaving left fielder Harold Ramirez to watch the ball sail well over the wall. That gave the Nationals a homer in 18 straight games, extending a franchise record, and they have hit a total of 32 in that stretch.

Sánchez settled in after that, blanking the Marlins in the third, fourth and fifth, before Rendon unknotted the score with that bouncer up the middle. Rendon’s future is surrounded by uncertainty these days — still unsigned beyond this season, still unsure if he’ll head to Cleveland next week — but his role on this team is clear.

The Nationals go as he does. He brought them back Thursday, with a single swing, then pushed them ahead on another. He’s five homers short of his career-high, just days into July, and has 60 RBI with three games left in the first half. A lot more had to happen before a win was sealed Thursday — Parra’s double, a hide-your-eyes eighth, Rodney’s second save with Washington — but that shouldn’t obscure the constant here.

It all started with Rendon’s bat. That’s often the case.