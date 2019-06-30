Anthony Rendon is an all-star for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. (Duane Burleson/AP)

At last, Anthony Rendon is an all-star.

The Nationals’ third baseman is slated to make his first trip to the MLB All-Star Game, and he’ll join Washington ace Max Scherzer, who earned his seventh consecutive nod. The game is July 9 in Cleveland.

Rendon is having perhaps the best first half of a season in his career: He’s hitting .311 with 19 home runs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.028. The 29-year-old, though, is infamously attention-averse, and he has maintained throughout the season’s first half — in a manner that makes it difficult to tell whether he’s truly joking — that he wouldn’t want to attend the All-Star Game because of the selections’ many obligations to MLB and the media.

[Scherzer mows down the Tigers in his return to Detroit]

“I hear it’s no rest, so that’s not a good thing,” Rendon said after he learned he was an all-star. “They said your schedule is jam-packed and you’re going to events or whatever, or you’re doing interviews or whatever it might be. So, it seems like it’s right up my alley.”

When pressed, Rendon conceded the selection meant something to him.



Max Scherzer has been an all-star selection each year since 2013. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

“You grow up and you play tee-ball and you get your all-star T-shirt and it’s pretty cool,” he said. “My parents still have my brother’s and I’s, so it’s pretty funny when they dig them up from the attic. But definitely very appreciative of being selected.”

Rendon quickly added, though, that a nagging injury he has been playing through could change his mind.

“It’ll be funny how it’s going to play out, if I decide to go,” he said.

Scherzer is under no pretense.

“For this to be seven, it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s crazy that this is happening. But you just take it. I know it’s a party. I’ll be going to Cleveland ready to party.”

For Scherzer, the trip comes at a chaotic time. He and his wife, Erica, are expecting their second child soon. He thought about the next few weeks and concluded, “There won’t be much sleep.”