Anthony Rendon lingered at second base, for just a moment, when it wasn’t entirely apparent that he had just crushed another home run, in another close game, to tilt another result in the Washington Nationals’ favor.

But he had — almost everyone knew it — and so Rendon eased back into a slow trot once second-base umpire Chad Whitson twirled his pointer finger in a tight circle, signaling a homer. That was the deciding swing in the Nationals’ 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, in the first leg of a doubleheader, in nine innings that featured limited energy and little noise.

[Box score: Nationals 3, Rockies 2]

Rendon and Adam Eaton led an offense paced by six hits and two aggressive swings. Eaton homered in the fifth, on the first pitch of the inning and the first pitch thrown by Rockies reliever Chad Bettis. Rendon did the same on Carlos Estevez’s first offering of the seventh. That was enough, just barely, for a bullpen effort that included two innings and one run allowed from Matt Grace, one scoreless frame from Wander Suero, another for Fernando Rodney, and Sean Doolittle’s 22nd save.

At the moment Doolittle recorded the final out, striking out David Dahl, Washington was five games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. That’s the closest they’ve been since the Braves took over first on June 10. The Nationals will throw Patrick Corbin against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland at 7:05 p.m.

Four-game sweeps are hard to pull off, no matter the teams, and no matter what the standings say. But at the start of this week, all factors considered, it seemed like the Nationals could maybe manage one against Colorado. The Rockies had lost 13 of 16. That became 14 of 17 once Washington clobbered them, 11-1, Tuesday night. Colorado has the league’s worst rotation, and its lineup has been in a slump, and, somehow, the team entered this matchup with the worse bullpen. And that’s hard to do.



Adam Eaton homered in the fifth inning, on the first pitch thrown by Rockies reliever Chad Bettis. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Then Monday’s game was washed out by severe weather storms, and moved to Wednesday afternoon, and that logic, however logical, got shuffled around. Doubleheaders are tricky. They tax bullpens, and they wear out position players, and they give managers one big nine-hour puzzle to solve. Everyone has to deal with it. That’s why two games in a day — the first at 1:05 p.m., the second six hours later — can be a momentary equalizer.

And that’s what it was, at least for bits of the afternoon, for the Rockies until Rendon’s 21st home run put them away. The mood was tired and sleepy at first pitch, with the stands dotted by lounging fans, some of them shouting into what felt like an empty void. A Rockies chant started and stopped after a few beats. A woman from the upper deck yelled “Come on!” at the home-plate umpire. A man called out to Erick Fedde — “Please throw a strike!” — and the Nationals’ starter took an inning to listen.

Fedde is up from the minors to plug a hole in Washington’s rotation. He was the fifth starter earlier this year, in place of the injured Jeremy Hellickson, but was sent down once his command slipped away. He was very solid last week, giving up one run in six efficient innings against the Baltimore Orioles. And he was fine Wednesday, his accuracy a bit off, his line reading one run in four frames before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter.

Manager Dave Martinez fired an early bullet with the Nationals in a rally. They loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, Victor Robles popped up to shortstop, then Fedde was due up at the plate. So Martinez went with Gerardo Parra against Rockies starter Jon Gray, and Parra delivered with a five-pitch walk that evened the score. It was a sound decision, since it salvaged a good opportunity, but it also set up a heavy workload for Martinez’s relievers.

Matt Grace, his lefty long man, cruised through a one-two-three fifth on 10 pitches. Adam Eaton hit a solo homer in the bottom half to nudge Washington ahead. Then Grace got two quick outs in the sixth, facing the meat of Colorado’s order, before he stumbled into some bad luck. Yonder Alonso placed a double just over Eaton’s head in right. Raimel Tapia hit a bouncer that struck second base before Trea Turner could handle it. Ryan McMahon brought in Alonso with a flared single to left, leading Rendon to drop his head back in frustration, and the score was knotted once again.

But Rendon saw to that, almost immediately, when he pulled a middle-away fastball up and out. The Nationals third baseman has been electric all season, leading all third season in slugging percentage, leaving little up to chance. The umpires reviewed his go-ahead homer, thinking it may have struck the top of the wall instead, but replay confirmed the obvious.

Still gone. And the Nationals bullpen turned that into another win.