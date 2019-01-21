NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Sonny Gray has agreed to a contract with Cincinnati adding $30.5 million from 2020-22, a deal that allows the New York Yankees to complete his trade to the Reds.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade had not been announced.

New York and Cincinnati had agreed to the trade Friday, pending a window for Gray to reach a long-term deal. Gray had agreed Jan. 11 to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided salary arbitration. He had been eligible for free agency after this season, and his new deal would raise his guarantee to $38 million over four seasons.

In exchange for the 29-year-old right-hander, New York discussed getting infield prospect Shed Long from the Reds along and a high pick in this year’s amateur draft.

Gray was 15-16 with a 4.52 ERA overall for New York, which acquired him from Oakland in July 2017. He was dropped from the rotation last August after he smiled when fans booed as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in the third inning of a 7-5 loss to Baltimore. Gray had a 6.98 ERA at Yankee Stadium last year and a 3.17 ERA on the road.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had said throughout the offseason he intended to trade Gray, but waited until CC Sabathia was cleared to resume working out following a procedure last month to insert a stent to clear a blockage in an artery to his heart.

New York would receive the Reds’ competitive balance round A selection, currently about 36th overall.

Gray is 59-52 with a 3.66 ERA in six seasons with the Athletics and Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2015, his second straight 14-win season.

Long, 23, hit .261 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs and 19 steals last year with Double-A Pensacola of the Southern League.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.