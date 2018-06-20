Heavy clouds cover the sky above TD Ameritrade Park and The Road to Omaha statue, during a weather delay in the NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game between Oregon State and Washington, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 18, 2018. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

OMAHA, Neb. — The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens, The Associated Press has learned.

Major League Baseball and the NCAA have been working to arrange a game as a kickoff event to the CWS, two people close to the situation told the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details.

A news conference with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was scheduled for Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park, the host site for the CWS.

The move would be similar to the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

AP Sports Writer Ron Blum contributed.

