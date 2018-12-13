FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees’ Lance Lynn delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in New York. The free agent right-hander and Texas Rangers have reached agreement on a $30 million, three-year contract during the winter meetings, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The deal is pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete. (Frank Franklin II, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers reached agreement on a $30 million, three-year contract during the winter meetings, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said.

The deal is pending a physical, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

Texas was in the market for a steady starting pitcher to join a rotation that lost Cole Hamels midseason when he was traded to the Cubs before the July deadline.

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011. He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

He was late to sign last offseason, agreeing March 12 on a $12 million, one-year deal with the Twins. Lynn’s bargaining power was hurt because St. Louis had made a $17.4 million qualifying offer, which caused the Twins to forfeit their third-round amateur draft pick as compensation and the Cardinals to gain an extra pick, No. 75 overall.

The Yankees acquired Lynn before the trade deadline last summer and he replaced disappointing Sonny Gray in New York’s rotation for the stretch run. Lynn made 11 appearances and nine starts for the Yankees, going 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA.

Texas is coming off consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2005-08. The Rangers, who won the AL West in 2015 and ‘16, fired manager Jeff Banister and replaced him with Chris Woodward.

