Kansas City Royals players Whit Merrifield (15), Cam Gallagher (36), Hunter Dozier (17), Ryan O’Hearn and Salvador Perez, right, answer questions from the crowd while appearing at the Royals Fanfest event Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Bartle Hall convention center in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Royals and versatile second baseman Whit Merrifield have agreed to a $16.25 million, four-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract has not become official. Merrifield must still pass a physical, though that could be completed soon.

The deal for the 30-year-old Merrifield covers his arbitration-eligible years. It includes $2 million in performance bonuses and a fifth-year team option worth $10.5 million.

Merrifield remained in Kansas City following the club’s annual fan festival last weekend.

Merrifield was a late bloomer who didn’t break into the big leagues until 2016, when he was 27 years old. But he’s become a rock for the rebuilding Royals, hitting .304 with an American League-high 192 hits and 45 stolen bases last season.

