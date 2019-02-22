FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws to the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Santana. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, because the agreement is pending a successful physica.l (Bruce Kluckhohn, File/Associated Press)

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox have added another option to their competition for an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana on Friday.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a successful physical. If added to the 40-man roster, Santana would get a one-year contract paying $4.3 million while in the major leagues.

Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Ivan Nova, and Lucas Giolito are projected for Chicago’s rotation, and Santana joins a group competing for the fifth spot that also includes Manny Banuelos and Dylan Covey.

Santana made just five appearances with Minnesota last season after he had surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. The Twins declined Santana’s $14 million option in October and paid him a $1 million buyout.

Over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Santana went 23-19 in 63 starts with a 3.32 ERA, seven complete games and four shutouts.

The 36-year-old Santana broke into the majors in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time All-Star is 149-125 with a 4.06 ERA in 384 career games with the Angels, Royals, Braves and Twins.

