PHOENIX — Two people familiar with the negotiations say reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. The deal allows Holland to earn an additional $3.5 million in bonuses.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Holland was 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington last season, when he earned $14 million. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons.

Holland was an outstanding closer with Kansas City, where he had a 1.80 ERA in 2011, a 1.21 ERA and 47 saves in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA with 46 saves in 2014.

An elbow injury that required surgery in 2015 affected his velocity, but he has remained mostly effective.

Holland pitched one season for Colorado before going to St. Louis last year. Holland was released by the Cardinals after going 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games. He signed with Washington and was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals.

